Gucci
Fashion
Kim Kardashian Is On The Cover Of
Vogue
by
Channing Hargrove
More from Gucci
Fashion
What Is The Met Gala’s Camp Theme Exactly?
Landon Peoples
Apr 2, 2019
Fashion
Gucci Announces Changemakers Council
Channing Hargrove
Mar 25, 2019
Fashion
Wait, Those Katy Perry Shoes Aren't
Actually
Blackface
Channing Hargrove
Feb 13, 2019
Fashion
Gucci's Alessandro Michele Speaks Out About The Sweater Rese...
Last week, Gucci apologized for a black sweater that, worn together with a matching balaclava, would give the appearance of Blackface. After an outcry,
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Gucci Issues Internal Statement About Blackface Sweater
Update #2, February 12: On Monday evening, Fashionista published an internal memo circulated among Gucci employees. In the statement, CEO Marco Bizzarri
by
Channing Hargrove
Books & Art
Gucci Gives Dapper Dan The Coffee Table Book Treatment
Back in November, Gucci introduced a new chapter for the Italian fashion house: A Manhattan book store intended to evoke the creative spirit of Soho (long
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
You Can Now Enroll At A Gucci School
No matter your shopping habits — online or in-store, luxury or fast-fashion — it's just as important these days to know where your clothes come from,
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Just Like Cardi B, You Couldn't Avoid Fashion Nova In 2018
It's official: Fashion Nova is the most popular fashion brand. Just ask Google, which released its 2018 Year in Search findings on Wednesday –
by
Channing Hargrove
Dedicated Feature
Dreamy Gift Ideas For Everyone On Your List (Even Your Tarot Card...
Fariha Róisín is an Australian-Canadian writer based in Brooklyn, New York. Paintings by Mercedes Bellido. Chateau
by
Fariha Róisín
Fashion
Feast Your Eyes On What Might Be The Most Hypebeast Bag Ever
What do you get when you pair Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo and her label Comme des Garçons (the epitome of fashion at its most avant-garde) with
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Off-White Beats Out Gucci & Nike As The World's Hottest Fash...
Global fashion search platform Lyst has revealed its quarterly trend report, naming the most coveted brands and products of the season and breaking down
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Did You Catch The Hidden Mickey At Gucci's Spring Show?
When Gucci designer Alessandro Michele likes something, he really leans into it – mixing prints. Pussy bows and trompe l'oeil ribbons with Disney. Yes,
by
Us
Fashion
Los Angeles Just Banned The Manufacturing & Selling Of Fur
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council, led by council members Paul Koretz, Bob Blumenfield, and Mitch O’Farrell, unanimously voted to ban the sale
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Gucci Is Dominating The Luxury Resale Market
Not that you have a surfeit of Gucci lying around or anything, but in the off case that you do (or if you're, like, Jared Leto), you'll enjoy this news:
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
The 10 Fashion Brands & Pieces Everyone Is Buying Right Now
Global fashion search platform Lyst has revealed it's quarterly trend report, naming the most coveted brands and products of the season and breaking down
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Gucci's Latest Collection Will Give You Goosebumps
While Louis Vuitton’s cruise collection featured Grace Coddington’s light-hearted images of felines, Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Gucci's New Campaign Stars Legendary 88-Year-Old Hitchcock Muse
Channeling an otherworldly spirit, the new #GucciTimepieces and #GucciJewelry campaign directed by @colin_dodgson tells the story of a fortune
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
A Catalogue Of The Most Catholic Runway References
The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute is taking us to church this Met Gala. On May 7, fashion and religion join for the museum's latest
by
Channing Hargrove
Gucci
If Sunglasses Had Superpowers, They’d Look Like This
We’re not surprised that sunglasses are having a starring role in fashion right now. No longer viewed as an outfit afterthought, the latest specs on the
by
Alison Ives
Fashion
The Best-Selling Fashion Brands & Pieces Of 2018 (So Far)
The results are in: Global fashion search platform Lyst has released the latest installment of the Lyst Index Q1, its quarterly report charting and
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Cardi B’s Album Is Full Of Instagram Captions For All Your #OOTDs
Finally, Cardi B’s hotly-anticipated first studio album, Invasion of Privacy, which features Chance the Rapper, SZA, Migos, and Kehlani, is now
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Zendaya Has Never Worn Gucci, Chanel, Or Valentino
During its first ever Stylist Roundtable, The Hollywood Reporter brought together five visionaries behind some of the industry’s biggest names (and
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Why Haven't We Noticed Queen Elizabeth Loves Her Gucci Loafers?
Call us late to the game, but we’ve suddenly come to the realization that Queen Elizabeth II, is, maybe, a closeted Fashion Person™? During London
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Milan Street Style Is An A-To-Z Lesson In Italian Designers
If you're wondering whether every person in Milan owns a Gucci Marmont bag or Princetown velvet slippers, we're right there with you. As the third stretch
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Designers
Gucci Takes A Stand Against Gun Violence
Gucci, the recently rebooted ready-to-wear and accessories brand that is beloved by everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Millennials (and us!), regularly makes
by
Meagan Fredette
Fashion
We Dare You To Go Inside Gucci's Operating Room
As the main event on the Milan Fashion Week schedule, if not the most highly anticipated show of all Fashion Month, Gucci quite literally had attendees
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Oprah Knows She Is Fash-On, Not Fash-Off
Oprah Winfrey is truly living her best life. On the heels of receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes earlier this month, her inspiring
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Zara, ASOS, H&M, & More Have Committed To Going Green
On Thursday, 64 companies announced their commitment to increasing sustainable design, garment collection, repurposing, and the use of recycled textiles
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Millennials Will Spend Money For Eco-Friendly Clothing
While it isn’t a secret millennials are choosing to shop mostly from the comfort of their homes, there are new developments about the brands they’re
by
Channing Hargrove
Celebrity Style
For Jennifer Lopez, Life Is Always Gucci
Gucci’s fancy holiday options aren’t limited to those ugly Christmas sweaters the Italian fashion house somehow managed to make us want all season
by
Channing Hargrove
