“Father, Son, House of Gucci:” Every Epic Fashion Moment From The House of Gucci Trailer

Over the last five months, we’ve seen everything from fur-lined ski suits and cable knit sweaters to more-is-more wedding gowns make an appearance on the set of the forthcoming Ridley Scott film House Of Gucci. After seeing so many paparazzi images and snapshots from Lady Gaga’s Instagram, we had come to the conclusion that, by the time the trailer came out, we’d have seen everything there was to see fashion-wise from the movie, which won’t be out until November. And yet, by the grace of
God Gucci, all our worries were assuaged on Thursday when MGM dropped the long-awaited trailer for the film that's based on the 1995 assassination of Mauritzio Gucci (Adam Driver) by his ex-wife, Patricia Reggiani (Gaga), and proved to us how much more there was.
It was a mistake to underestimate the sheer volume of jaw-dropping ensembles worn by not just Gaga, but Driver and fellow Gucci-phile Jared Leto (who plays Paolo Gucci, another family member with a stake in the company). In the two-minute trailer, which has already garnered over 2 million views on YouTube, Gaga debuts nearly 20 different looks just herself, ranging from a red version of Reggiani’s bubblegum-pink bow-shoulder dress to a pink-and-black polka dot frock with ‘80s shoulder pads. Also included in the trailer was a red ski suit with a brown fur cap, a gold chainmail party dress, and a white, beaded halter worn with both diamonds and pearls.
But to discuss the looks without seeing them would be an injustice to costume designer Janty Yates, not to mention the house of Gucci itself. See every look in all their glory, ahead. But first, a prayer: “Father, son, and House of Gucci...”