Off-White Beats Out Gucci & Nike As The World's Hottest Fashion Brand

Global fashion search platform Lyst has revealed its quarterly trend report, naming the most coveted brands and products of the season and breaking down the data behind the shopping habits of more than five million shoppers. The Lyst Index tracked search data, sales and product mentions on social media, including the way they can impact a brand's sales — which is perhaps why, for the first time ever, Off-White tops The Lyst Index's Q3 2018 hottest brands.
Off-White designer Virgil Abloh has had quite the summer. Besides designing his first mens' collection for Louis Vuttion and his own label, he also found time to collaborate with Ikea, debu swimwear, and dress Serena Williams for the US Open. But Lyst notes it was Off-White's ongoing partnership with Nike, resulting in Williams' US Open looks, that catapulted the label to new levels on social media. According to Lyst, traffic to Off-White products online increased 10% in August. "Seeing the 'QUEEN' collection on court created a must-share moment for both brands involved, driving more than a million social mentions and introducing Off-White to new audiences worldwide," the platform reported.
For the last three quarters, Balenciaga had reigned supreme in the number one spot, keeping Gucci in the second spot. But now with Off-White claiming the spot, Balenciaga is now ranked number two, and Gucci number three. Nike, even with its social mentions for its "QUEEN" and "Just Do It" ad campaign, came in at number four on the list:
1. Off-White
2. Gucci
3. Balenciaga
4. Nike
5. Prada
6. Versace
7. Yeezy
8. Vetements
9. Fendi
10. Valentino
Over the past year, the cult streetwear label has risen 33 places in the Index. Searches for Off-White across Lyst’s partner retailers are up 14%, and Off-White is responsible for 3 out of 20 products in the hottest products list, though the quarter's hottest women's product belongs to Dior — and that brand's Saddle Bag every influencer seems to own.
