Virgil Abloh Wants You To Swim, But Make It Fashion

On Thursday, Abloh teased on Instagram that his label, Off-White, is venturing into new waters (hehe). He shared a photo of a model wearing a black and white print we saw during his runway tribute to Princess Diana during Paris Fashion Week this past September — this time, it was fashioned as a swimsuit and captioned with the words “outtakes from shooting SS18 women's Off-White™ SWIM.” The one-piece was styled with a bright orange utility belt (not unlike the one Beyoncé has been seen wearing all over Instagram ), because swim — but make it fashion. Hey, that seems to be Abloh’s mission for all of his work, collaborations and otherwise.