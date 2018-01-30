Virgil Abloh Wants You To Swim, But Make It Fashion

Are you tired yet of Virgil Abloh and his seemingly infinite amount of energy to contribute to a constant stream of collaborations? If seeing the Off-White designer lend his talents to Ikea, Nike, the Museum of Modern Art, and even Jimmy Choo exhausted you to the end of the world, well, in classic Virgil Abloh fashion, he's got yet another trick off up his sleeve. Because, you knew this was coming (didn’t you?).
On Thursday, Abloh teased on Instagram that his label, Off-White, is venturing into new waters (hehe). He shared a photo of a model wearing a black and white print we saw during his runway tribute to Princess Diana during Paris Fashion Week this past September — this time, it was fashioned as a swimsuit and captioned with the words “outtakes from shooting SS18 women's Off-White™ SWIM.” The one-piece was styled with a bright orange utility belt (not unlike the one Beyoncé has been seen wearing all over Instagram), because swim — but make it fashion. Hey, that seems to be Abloh’s mission for all of his work, collaborations and otherwise.
No word yet on when exactly when can shop Off-White’s new swimwear line, but we’ll be sure to update this piece as more information surfaces. And if the teaser photo is any indication, we won’t have any trouble styling the pieces for the beach or beyond, because we foresee Off-White Swim being the perfect layering piece, accessory, or even base of any outfit perfect — from hot, sweaty beach days to even office-appropriate looks. Now how’s that for Off-White’s new era of business casual?
