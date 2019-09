Jimmy Choo & Virgil Abloh Made The Perfect Cinderella Shoe

Where in the world is Virgil Abloh, and what brand is he collaborating with now? To recap: In the past year alone, the designer has worked with the New York City Ballet on costumes , with Warby Parker on limited-edition (but chic AF) black sunglasses , with Nike on Yeezy-fied Air Force Ones , and even with Ikea on a cool, fashion version of its iconic Frakta bag. And on Thursday evening, Kanye West’s longtime collaborator presented Off-White's spring 2018 collection in Paris — and beyond the Princess Diana references and Naomi Campbell appearance, the show featured yet another major collaboration. Hint: It's one that would make Cinderella jealous.