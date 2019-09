That singular, angular shape Abloh is referring to is available in three sizes — the styles are aptly named “Small Sunglasses,” “Medium Sunglasses,” and “Large Sunglasses,” falling in line with his signature branding — and feature "classic curves, extra-thick acetate, [and] dark lenses." More technically, the pieces have "zero base curve lenses with blue anti-reflective coatings on the inside." If you're not into the specifics of eyewear, though, here's all you need to know: They look damn good.