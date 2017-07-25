On the heels of his induction into the CFDA, Off-White designer Virgil Abloh has announced he's lending his talents to yet another brand. Pause for reaction. Abloh, who recently launched projects with Ikea and Nike, revealed he's teaming up with Warby Parker on a limited-edition eyewear collection that has us looking at plain black sunglasses in a whole new way (turning the ordinary into the unordinary is his specialty, after all).
“Both Off-White and Warby Parker were born from the idea that good products shouldn’t be limited to a small community," Neil Blumenthal, Warby Parker's co-CEO and co-founder, said in a press release. "It only feels natural to collaborate on a frame that’s equal parts accessible and elevated.”
Abloh added: “I welcomed the idea of bringing a unique concept to life, one shape extended and compressed to express a different emotion within eyewear. I’m honored to work with such a progressive company like Warby Parker, who was able to help me fully realize my vision.”
That singular, angular shape Abloh is referring to is available in three sizes — the styles are aptly named “Small Sunglasses,” “Medium Sunglasses,” and “Large Sunglasses,” falling in line with his signature branding — and feature "classic curves, extra-thick acetate, [and] dark lenses." More technically, the pieces have "zero base curve lenses with blue anti-reflective coatings on the inside." If you're not into the specifics of eyewear, though, here's all you need to know: They look damn good.
The sunglasses will be available at WarbyParker.com, in Warby Parker stores, and in select Off-White stores on July 25. Click on to see the collection, and prepare for these pieces to sell out quick — because anything within six degrees of Kanye West has purchasing power beyond belief.