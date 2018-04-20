Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Eyeglass Frames
Health Trends
Are Those Online Eye Exams Legit?
by
Cory Stieg
More from Eyeglass Frames
Health Trends
23 Of The Most Stylish Ways To Get High
Sarah Jacoby
Apr 20, 2018
Beauty
Hilary Duff Explains The
Real
Meaning Behind Her Newest Tattoo
Lexy Lebsack
Jan 23, 2018
Shopping
Confession: I Wear Glasses To Look Cooler
Laura Ruof
Oct 23, 2017
Shopping
Let Me Introduce You To "Asian Fit" Glasses
Some people dread swimsuit shopping. Others consider the process of finding jeans that fit as enjoyable as a colonoscopy. For me, I've never not ended a
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
The Perfect Glasses For Your Face Shape (& Personality)
This post was originally published on January 2, 2015. We all have our staple pieces: the black coat we wear all winter, the ankle booties that look
by
Us
Fashion
Warby Parker Does Streetwear, Collaborates With Virgil Abloh
On the heels of his induction into the CFDA, Off-White designer Virgil Abloh has announced he's lending his talents to yet another brand. Pause for
by
Erin Cunningham
Beauty
Why Is The Universe Making Me Choose Between Good Vision & Good S...
Once you move past the age where bullies call you "four eyes" and smash your lenses under the bleachers (is that just in the movies?), you find that
by
Alix Tunell
Wellness
How Bad Is It To Sleep In Contact Lenses?
You can tell a lot about a person by how they treat their contacts: Some people are precise and immaculate about storing and cleaning their lenses, and
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
How Getting Surgery For His Crossed Eyes Changed This Guy's ...
Surgery is never a small thing, and it always changes lives (for better or worse), but one man recently shared recovery photos from his eye surgery to
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Eyeglass Frames
Embracing The Geekiness Of Wire-Rim Glasses
Update: This story was originally published on March 5, 2016. As a forever-wearer of glasses, the idea of specs turning into such a fashion accessory
by
Jinnie Lee
Health
This Baby Had The Best Reaction To Seeing His Mom Clearly For The...
Very little can bring a smile to our faces better than adorable babies in adorably tiny glasses...except maybe this baby, whose smile when he dons his
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Wellness
This Politician Had The Best Response To Being Interrupted During...
What with the current disaster zone that is U.S. politics, it's easy to imagine the rest of the English-speaking world as a panda-cuddling paradise by
by
Amelia Edelman
Body
Does Lasik Surgery Hurt? Plus, 10 More Of Your Biggest Questions
If you wear glasses or contact lenses, chances are you've wondered about Lasik surgery at some point in your corrective-vision lifetime. Maybe you've
by
Cory Stieg
Health Trends
This Woman Got The "Worst DM" Because She Wears Glasses
A wise sage once said, "If you can't say something nice, don't say nothing at all." While we're not ones to take cues from animated rabbits, one Twitter
by
Christopher Luu
Body
Did You Just See A Ghost? Here's Who To Call
We are certainly not ones to shy away from a good old-fashioned ghost sighting. And whether you're trying to seek out said ghosts or send them packing, or
by
Amelia Edelman
Trends
These Are The Best Accessories Trends From Fashion Week
Accessory trends are a changin'. That's the long and short of it. While we've seen a lot of the same pieces trend over the past year (i.e. chokers and
by
Rachel Besser
Wellness
I Drank 8 Glasses Of Water Each Day & This Is What Happened
I am the absolute worst when it comes to staying hydrated. Even in the summer months, when drinking up becomes even more important, I still skip it.
by
Lucie Fink
Health
Open Your Third Eye To A World Of Clarity
Bend It Like Beka is a series designed to tune up your body with stretches that align your seven chakras — bringing balance and new energy into your
by
Laura Delarato
Fashion
After 4 Minutes Of Eye Contact, Strangers Become Something More
Ah, the power of a lingering stare: When total strangers maintain eye contact for a few minutes, a meaningful connection forms (according to studies like
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Fashion
Did
The First Monday In May
Address The 2015 Met Ball's ...
There's been lots of buzz leading up to The First Monday In May, the documentary chronicling the entire year it took to craft 2015's Metropolitan Museum
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Body
This Is Where Eye Boogers Come From, In Case You Were Wondering
There are some questions about the human body that, once they come to mind, you just can't rest until they're answered. Since we've already tackled the
by
Sara Coughlin
Body
How Contact Lenses Can Cause A Major Change To Your Eyes
We already know dirty contacts cause almost 1 million cases of keratitis, or corneal infections, every year in the United States. Now, a new study
by
Cristen Conger
Health Trends
This Little Girl Has To Wear An Eye Patch & Her Dad Is Making It ...
You know that thing where you see something cute and you send it to your friend saying, "OMG, how cute is this?!" and then they write back like, "Eh, it's
by
Kelsey Miller
Fashion
This $5 Buy Made My Summer 100x Better
A photo posted by Connie Wang (@conconwang) on Jul 4, 2015 at 6:59am PDT I’ve had to wear glasses since I was eight years old, and I’ve never had a
by
Connie Wang
Body
Watch A Man See Purple For The First Time
In case you need a little pick-me-up this week, watch the following video of a colorblind man seeing, for the first time, the color purple. And pink. And
by
Jessica Chou
Shopping
New Karen Walker Glasses Nail That "Don't-Talk-To-Us-But-Check-Us...
There’s a reason why the perfect summer sunglasses are incredibly difficult to come across. They have to fulfill two separate and seemingly
by
Connie Wang
Body
4 Unexpected Things Your Eyes Say About Your Health
Yes, your eyes are the window to your soul or whatever. But, they can also be a surprisingly helpful window into your overall health. So, in honor of
by
Sarah Jacoby
Fitness
Beyoncé's "Eye of The Tiger" Workout Video Is #Flawless
Leave it to Bey to drop a surprise video. This particular one was released by way of Instagram — not to promote Beyoncé's music, but to celebrate
by
Hayley MacMillen
Shopping
What Glasses Will Lupita Nyong'o Wear At The Oscars?
UPDATE: Lupita's done it again. The actress took the stage at last night's SAG Awards to present alongside Jared Leto, and she did so in her show-stopping
by
Ana Colon
Body
Here's Some Eye-Opening News About Contact Lenses
Glasses-only folks, move along and breathe easy. In conjunction with Contact Lens Health Week, starting this Sunday, the CDC wants Americans to know that
by
Sara Coughlin
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted