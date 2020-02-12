I Tried Warby Parker’s Scout Contact Lenses, Here’s My 20/20 Take

As someone with chronically dry eyes (fun!), I've dealt with having shitty eyesight by wearing my glasses (these chic wire frames, to be exact) three-to-four days a week, and using daily contacts whenever I'm not rocking my glasses. This isn't based in medical science of any kind, but I'm convinced that if I wore contacts every single day, my eyes would've shriveled up into raisins a long time ago.
The Exam
The Lenses
The Feel (And $$)
Most recently, I had been paying $33 for my monthly Hubble contact lens subscription, which delivered a supply of contacts every four weeks. (Sometimes, I'd skip a month if I still had lenses left over since I don't wear contacts every day.) Unlike Hubble, Scout lenses are purchased in three, six, or 12-month supplies, which retail for $110, $220, or $440 respectively. (This comes out to a monthly cost of about $37.) According to a Warby Parker spokesperson, the brand is "not currently able to accept any insurance for contact orders but can email a detailed receipt to submit [to your provider] for out of network reimbursement." According to its website, Hubble has a similar policy, but does accept funds from an FSA/HSA account if you have one.