I Tried Warby Parker’s Scout Contact Lenses, Here’s My 20/20 Take

On a Tuesday morning before work, I stopped by Warby's brightly-lit Brooklyn location for an eye exam and checkup — this was set up for me by the Warby Parker team for the purpose of this review. On arrival, I was pointed in the direction of a backroom space where an optometrist greeted me before beginning the exam. After reading lots of tiny letters (and sweating my "Os" and "Qs"), the doctor presented me with an updated prescription and had me try on a pair of Scout lenses to see if the base curve of the lens felt comfortable to wear. [Writer's Note: Even though eyeballs are not "one size fits all," many newer (ahem, cheaper) online brands like Scout Hubble , and MyDay only make one option for the base curve, meaning that it might not fit as well as say, the OG Acuvues you order through your doctor's office.] Scout lenses felt pretty great at first blink — definitely thinner and more breathable than the Hubble dailies I'd been using previously — and after the doctor took a close look at my eyes, she confirmed that they looked to be a good fit for me. (According to Warby Parker, the brand is currently exploring ways to offer more base curve options in the future.)