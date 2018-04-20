23 Of The Most Stylish Ways To Get High

Maybe the idea of smoking weed brings back memories of carving a homemade pipe out of an apple. Or maybe you've spent more time than you'd like to admit turning two-liter soda bottles into bongs. Either way, you'll be glad to know there are plenty of other options out there — options that let you smoke your weed and add an accessory to your home that doesn't look like it belongs in the garbage. And while there are certainly some high-end products out there (like the $500-600 Volcano vaporizer), you don't have to drop a bunch of Benjamins to partake.
As marijuana has become more popular and socially acceptable, designers and engineers have been working hard to improve on our old techniques. Sure, there are plenty of fancy vaporizers out there (and we definitely love 'em). But there are just as many people innovating on the designs of old-school pipes.
These are more effective than the one-hitter you stole from your older brother (inducing fewer coughing fits) and they look better, too. Seriously, you'd be surprised how many pieces are basically works of art. Click through to see 23 of our current favorites for smoking, grinding, and storing your goods.
(Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.)