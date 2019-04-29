Skip navigation!
Can You Travel With CBD Products?
by
Cory Stieg
More from Marijuana & Culture
Travel Diaries
I'm 27 & This Is How Much I Spent On A 4/20 Weekend Trip To Denver
You
Apr 29, 2019
Pop Culture
Kim Kardashian West’s CBD-Themed Baby Shower Was The Most Zen Event
Ever
Alexis Reliford
Apr 28, 2019
Marijuana & Culture
5 Burning Questions You Might Have About Visiting A Marijuana Dispensary
Cory Stieg
Apr 23, 2019
Mind
How CBD Makes You Feel Relaxed — But Not High
If you're one of the 40 million adults who suffer from anxiety disorders in the United States, then there's a pretty good chance you've been curious
by
Cory Stieg
Health Trends
7 Apps That Will Change The Way You Get High
Is there any better sign that weed is going mainstream than the bountiful selection of marijuana-related apps? Yep, somewhere between Instagram and
by
Sarah Jacoby
Marijuana & Culture
The CBD-Infused Candy & Gummies You Won't Find Trick-Or-Trea...
Today is Halloween, and if you're no longer in the age bracket for trick-or-treating, you might have your eyes on some grown-up sweets to purchase for
by
Cory Stieg
Work & Money
Want To Work In Cannabis? These 7 Women Can Tell You How
It’s everywhere these days — in your favorite gummies, craft cocktails, and even fast-food hamburgers. Across the United States, the cannabis industry
by
Ludmila Leiva
Wellness
Why Smoking Weed Gives You The Munchies
When Josh Bareket was in high school, he would give himself "the munchies" on purpose. For him, it wasn't just about eating potato chips and hitting a
by
Molly Longman
Shopping Home
Cannabis Is The Next Big Thing In Scented Candles — Here's W...
Back in the day — as in, before marijuana was legal in many states, and we had to clandestinely exhale smoke out of our dorm room windows via paper
by
Cait Munro
Marijuana & Culture
15 People On How Their First High Felt
They say you never forget your first time, though in the case of your first high it'd be perfectly understandable if you did. Maybe you had a giggling
by
Sara Coughlin
Work & Money
How Much Do You Spend On Weed? 10 Women Share Their Marijuana Budget
Just a few years ago, smoking weed required some tiptoeing around, the arranging of an illicit rendezvous with a dealer, and the tacit acceptance of the
by
Ludmila Leiva
Sex
Do Cannabis-Infused Lubes Actually Work? We Tested Them To Find Out
Right now, it seems like cannabis-infused products are everywhere. You can buy cannabis-infused face masks, lattes, gummies, bath bombs... the list goes
by
Erika W. Smith
Marijuana & Culture
How Your CBD Use Could Show Up On Drug Tests
From your anxious dog to your favorite beauty influencer, it seems like everyone is using CBD for something these days. For many people, the allure of
by
Cory Stieg
Best Airbnb Rentals
11 4/20-Friendly Airbnbs For Celebrating Every Stoner's Favo...
In years past, celebrating 4/20 might have meant hunkering down in your basement with your bong and a couple pints of Ben & Jerry's Half Baked to binge
by
Olivia Harrison
Fashion
Your Ultimate 4/20 Gift Guide
We all have that one friend. Sometimes they laugh for 10 minutes straight about absolutely nothing. Sometimes they eat a whole dozen of cookies in one
by
Michelle Li
Health Trends
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Psychedelics Are The Next Wellness Craze — &...
Usually, when Gwyneth Paltrow says something wildly inaccurate about health or wellness on goop, a chorus of "actually's" reverberates throughout the
by
Cory Stieg
Living
Martha Stewart Just Got Into The Weed Industry — & No, Snoop Dogg...
After years of friendship with Snoop Dogg, it seems that an interest in marijuana has finally rubbed off on Martha Stewart. Yesterday, it was announced
by
Olivia Harrison
Sex
Weed & Sex: It's Complicated, But It Doesn't Have To Be
Whether you’re brand new or a seasoned cannabis user, we all have questions about how best to enjoy cannabis for sex. With Valentine’s Day just around
by
Anna Duckworth
Marijuana & Culture
This Video Is A Reminder That Weed & Wokeness Go Hand In Hand
High Herstory, a brand from Mercury Road Media co-founders Annette Mia Flores, Jenny Joslin, and Kendall Watkins, made headlines last year for its video
by
Sara Coughlin
Marijuana & Culture
17 CBD Stocking Stuffers For A Truly Chill Holiday
CBD — it's so hot right now. And, if you have any "wellness" nerds on your holiday shopping list, chances are they'd love nothing more than some
by
Sara Coughlin
Marijuana & Culture
Can You Really Get A Secondhand High?
Sometimes just walking into a hazy dorm room can make you feel like you're high, way before anyone even offers you a hit. And if you hang around at enough
by
Sarah Jacoby
Gift Guides
The Chillest Gifts For Your Favorite Stoners
'Tis the season to be stressed out and worried about what everyone you know wants for a gift. Ironically, it can feel especially difficult to shop for
by
Sara Coughlin
Beauty
I Got A $400 Facial For Clear Skin — & This Is What Happened
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Body
10 Ways To Feel Better If You Get Too High
In honor of 4/20 we're revisiting some of our greatest…hits. In the history of the world, there is no record of a fatal marijuana overdose.
by
David Schmader
Pop Culture
Paris Jackson Claps Back At “Disgusting” Rumors She’s A Partier &...
Paris Jackson won’t take trumped-up celebrities rumors lying down — especially when they have to do with her late father, Michael Jackson. Jackson
by
Anna Millard
Wellness
I Tried Taking CBD Oil For My Anxiety – & This Is What Happened
When someone suggested I take cannabidiol (CBD) to help me calm down, I flat-out refused to do it. "I hate weed," I said firmly, recalling the last time
by
Molly Boswell
Body
The Truth About Weed Hangovers
Although cannabis is a relatively safe substance, there are some side effects that can sometimes leave us wishing we'd done a little less. For example,
by
Sarah Jacoby
Marijuana & Culture
8 Weed Subscription Boxes To Bring A Little Extra Chill Into Your...
The only thing more fun than getting a package full of surprise goodies in the mail is getting a package full of surprise weed goodies in the mail. Yep,
by
Sarah Jacoby
Politics
All The States Where Weed Is Legal
As of now, 11 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized the recreational use of marijuana. An additional 22 states — along with U.S. territories
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Marijuana Use Is Now Legal In These States
The slow march to marijuana legalization continued with the results of ballot initiatives across four states on Tuesday. Except for North Dakota, where a
by
Amelia Harnish
