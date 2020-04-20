6 Budtenders Tell Us What It’s Really Like To Work In Cannabis

As the world continues to turn (albeit it very slowly, how is it not April 59th right now...), we come again to the unofficial National Marijuana Day — 420. This year, the holiday is void of its typical celebrants. There are no college students spread out on picnic blankets with bongs and endless snacks, no pot-themed parties across the country, and not a single person will be celebrating anywhere outside of their immediate home unit (hopefully, please stay inside).
Though there won't be any public partying this year, in some states, budtenders (people who work at cannabis stores) are considered essential workers. Perhaps not an obvious necessity, budtenders still go to work every day to provide medicinal cannabis for those who need it, and in places like California, those who just want it to get through quarantine. Ahead, we spoke with budtenders across the country about what their jobs are really like.
Interviews have been edited for length and clarity.