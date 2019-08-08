Before Booking That $425 CBD Facial, Think Twice About The Cannabis Explosion

View this post on Instagram

@kurtbinstagramming Kintsugi Honey Bear, 2019 Borosilicate glass 7 x 3 x 3 inches (17.8 x 7.6 x 7.6 cm) Inscribed to the underside: Kurt / B / 2019 - "In 2009, the artist Kurt B purchased a plastic honey dispenser shaped like a bear and made a concrete mold around it. He put a molten piece of glass inside the mold, blew out, and voila, he had a hollow glass honey bear. Kurt blew the bellybutton open and shaped it into a bowl to hold weed, then he made the top into a mouthpiece and added 3 dots, for the nose and eyes and also for some dimension. Lastly, he sandblasted the work, giving it an opaque finish. Groundbreaking technique? No, Kurt wasn’t going to get into Corning Glass Museum for this one. In fact, in 2009, when the first of 100 began to disperse to head-shops around America, you could have seen one stuck on a shelf for months at $250-$300 dollars, however, technique was not Kurt’s focus, nor was creating a high ticket item. Instead, and new to the field of functional glass art, Kurt focused on creating a conceptual bong, prioritizing not functionality, design, nor color, but instead a feeling, an ode to nostalgia. Kurt then became the first to successfully advance bong art as a vehicle for non-cannabis related ideas. In a Dadaist moment, Kurt decoupled the sculpture from its message. Three years later, by 2012, any one of those 100 honey bears had gone from $250 to a minimum of $3,000. This led to a conceptual movement within bong art.." - Being auctioned off now at Heritage Auction house! Register online or participate in the live auction Monday 2PM - link in our Bio