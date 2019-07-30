All The States Where Recreational Weed Is Legal

In recent years, marijuana legalization has made great strides in the U.S., with the majority of states now allowing the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes. Taking things a step further, 11 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational marijuana. Several Democratic presidential candidates, including former career prosecutor Sen. Kamala Harris, have even thrown their support behind legalizing recreational weed.
Although the majority of Americans believe weed should be legal, according to data from the Pew Research Center, marijuana is, of course, still illegal at the federal level. But depending on which state you’re in, you may be able to partake — so let's take a look at the states that have legalized recreational marijuana.
