All The States Where Weed Is Legal

As of now, 11 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized the recreational use of marijuana. An additional 22 states — along with U.S. territories Puerto Rico and Guam — allow the use of cannabis for medical purposes. Weed, of course, remains illegal at the federal level.
Support for marijuana legalization, however, is at a record high. According to a survey published by the Pew Research Center in January 2018, 61% of Americans think weed should be legalized. That support has translated to many changes in policy. For example, in June 2019, Illinois became the first state to legalize the possession and commercial sale of recreational marijuana through the legislature, rather than by ballot. In January 2018, Vermont became the first state to legalize the consumption and possession of recreational marijuana through a state legislature.
It might be a while before the U.S. joins the growing list of countries that have either legalized or decriminalized cannabis. In the meantime, let's take a look at the states that have legalized marijuana in some form.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under federal law, regardless of state marijuana laws.