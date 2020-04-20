Weed Memes To Laugh At When You Catch The Giggles This 4/20

This year, we celebrate 4/20 indoors. If we have the means to legally obtain weed, these times of shelter-in-place orders will have us hotboxing our homes while scrolling through social media cracking up at the best memes instead of attending festivals.
While April 20 is often harmlessly referred to as the "weed holiday," it's worth remembering that black and brown people disproportionately suffer the consequences of the War on Drugs. And many black and brown communities have yet to see the benefits of weed legalization. So before legally lighting up, take a moment to donate to some great people who are working to help people post bail and unite families.
Now back to memes: A good weed meme must be, first and foremost, irresistibly funny. It needs to be so funny that a sober mind will find no humor in it and it should make close to no sense. In fact, a good weed meme might even be cringe-y to the sober eye. A good weed meme should also be lo-fi; nothing too polished, bad Photoshopping skills are welcome, and if they reference 90s cartoons, all the better. Lastly, a good weed meme should be very shareable, the kind you send to your friends who smoke before you even finish laughing at it. Some are complete works of art and don't need any context or caption. Others capture the many relatable scenarios that arise when we light up. So here are some dank weed memes to laugh at and share on 4/20. This assortment of memes can be enjoyed while you ride the giggle wave.
