8 Weed Subscription Boxes To Bring A Little Extra Chill Into Your Life

The only thing more fun than getting a package full of surprise goodies in the mail is getting a package full of surprise weed goodies in the mail. Yep, we're talkin' marijuana subscription boxes, which deliver a new assortment of cannabis-themed items every month. And, honestly, couldn't we all use a little more chill in our lives right about now?
Because marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, products that contain actual cannabis can't be shipped across state lines (even if they're coming from weed-legal states). But that hasn't stopped some creative businesses out there from enhancing your smoking experience anyways.
Instead of sending marijuana, the majority will send you boxes of accessories. That includes pipes and other smoking implements, but also rolling papers, lighters, snacks, and other pot-themed fun stuff.
However, there are a few companies out there sending subscription boxes with actual cannabis products in them, such as samples of artisan strains or marijuana-infused lotions. They're just sticking within their state (at this point, that's pretty much just California).
So keep all that in mind when selecting your monthly goodie box. Ahead, we've collected a few of the most enticing weed-themed subscription boxes out there.
