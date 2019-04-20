Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Sarah Jacoby
Health Trends
7 Apps That Will Change The Way You Get High
Sarah Jacoby
Apr 20, 2019
I'll Have What She's Having
Here's What Happens To Your Body When You Have An Orgasm
Sarah Jacoby
Feb 17, 2019
Mind
3 Reasons You Should Be Nicer, According To Science
Sarah Jacoby
Feb 14, 2019
Marijuana & Culture
Can You Really Get A Secondhand High?
Sometimes just walking into a hazy dorm room can make you feel like you're high, way before anyone even offers you a hit. And if you hang around at enough
by
Sarah Jacoby
Body
It's Totally Normal To Get Hot Flashes Before Your Period
If you're under "a certain age" and have ever gotten a hot flash, you know two things. First, you've discovered that when they hit, they hit hard —
by
Sarah Jacoby
Body
The Scientific Explanation For Your Sudden Chills
Can we just say that getting the chills is super weird? They're like little spasms and they can totally come out of nowhere. But believe it or not, they
by
Sarah Jacoby
Body
If You've Fainted Recently, Read This
Fainting seems ridiculously old-fashioned (overly tight corset, anyone?) but the truth is, as weird as it is, passing out is actually not that unusual —
by
Sarah Jacoby
Body
Why It Burns When You Pee Sometimes
We take our bathroom business very seriously. Honestly, sometimes it's the most relaxing part of the day, which is why we protect it so fiercely — and
by
Sarah Jacoby
Body
6 Reasons You Could Be Spotting Before Your Period
What would life even be if your period didn't throw you a curveball every once in a while? Sometimes it's early, sometimes it's late. And, when things get
by
Sarah Jacoby
Body
8 Annoying Things That Can Cause Breast Pain
Maybe you were putting your bra on in the morning, reaching for something in a top cabinet, or getting a hug, when you first noticed it — an annoying
by
Sarah Jacoby
Health Trends
Here's What The Divorce Rate Actually Means
We've been told for decades now that half of all marriages end in divorce — and that it's only getting worse. But, as is the case with most "facts" that
by
Sarah Jacoby
Body
The Truth About Weed Hangovers
Although cannabis is a relatively safe substance, there are some side effects that can sometimes leave us wishing we'd done a little less. For example,
by
Sarah Jacoby
Wellness
Why The Açaí Bowl Trend Needs To Go
How many mornings have you woken up, scrolled through your various feeds, and seen pic after pic of those colorful, fruit-piled açaí bowls? Whipping one
by
Sarah Jacoby
Body
6 Reasons Your Period Is Late (Other Than Pregnancy)
Periods may be annoying, but at least they're predictable — sort of. If yours is a little delayed this cycle, and you're not trying to get pregnant
by
Sarah Jacoby
Marijuana & Culture
8 Weed Subscription Boxes To Bring A Little Extra Chill Into Your...
The only thing more fun than getting a package full of surprise goodies in the mail is getting a package full of surprise weed goodies in the mail. Yep,
by
Sarah Jacoby
Body
How To Feel Better When You Have A Nasty Cold
Summer is long gone for real, so it's time to face the facts: You're going to get a cold. Actually, you're probably going to get colds — plural. The
by
Sarah Jacoby
Mind
31 Sleep Tips For People With Anxiety
Between hectic work schedules, full social calendars, and an absolutely bizarre election year, getting a full night's sleep is no easy feat these days.
by
Sarah Jacoby
Body
Surprising Health Signals Your Body May Be Sending You Right Now
It might seem like fertility is an easy thing. All you need is a sperm and an egg, right? Certainly, your typical sex ed makes it seem like it's extremely
by
Sarah Jacoby
Mind
These 15 Free Apps Will Help You Manage Your Mental Health
Refinery29 is exploring mental health topics as part of our partnership with Clinton Global Initiative University. We've heard it over and over again —
by
Sarah Jacoby
Body
Narcan Can Reverse Opioid Overdoses — & You Can Get It At CVS
This story was originally published on January 5, 2016 and details information about naloxone (sold under the brand name, Narcan), a nasal spray that was
by
Sarah Jacoby
Mental Health Awareness
16 Apps To Help You Track & Manage Your Anxiety
Sometimes you're a week behind on a big project, your train has been late three days in a row, and you got approximately three hours of sleep last night
by
Sarah Jacoby
Fitness
The Perfect Water Bottles For Every Workout
Sure, at first glance, a water bottle seems like a simple thing: It's a bottle. You put water in it. You drink the water. The end. And, okay, that's about
by
Sarah Jacoby
Diet & Nutrition
What We Know About Coffee & Toast's Link With Cancer
UPDATE: Last month, a Los Angeles judge ruled that any coffee sold needs to come with a cancer warning. The judge argued that coffee companies have failed
by
Sarah Jacoby
Health Trends
23 Of The Most Stylish Ways To Get High
Maybe the idea of smoking weed brings back memories of carving a homemade pipe out of an apple. Or maybe you've spent more time than you'd like to admit
by
Sarah Jacoby
Diet & Nutrition
The Truth About Your Sugar Rush, According To Science
Science has already broken hearts with the news that comfort food doesn't exist. Now, we regret to inform you that there actually isn't any conclusive
by
Sarah Jacoby
Fitness
What The Heck Is That Weird Tape People Wear At The Gym?
UPDATE: Last night everyone on Twitter was talking about Mirai Nagasu, not just because she landed a triple axel, but because it looked like she had a
by
Sarah Jacoby
Fitness
33 Ridiculously Cute Yoga Leggings That Actually Come In Plus Sizes
It's basically impossible to point to just one aspect of exercise and say it's the best part. There are the health benefits, obviously — the fact that
by
Sarah Jacoby
Guide To Great Sleep
7 Easy Ways To Stop Snoring
How annoying is it to discover that your cute new partner turns into a buzzsaw as soon as it's bedtime? But is it even worse to have your partner wake you
by
Sarah Jacoby
Diet & Nutrition
The Broke Girl's Guide To Healthy Eating
This article was originally published on April 26, 2016. Yes, it's true that health food can be staggeringly expensive — especially if it's something
by
Grace McCalmon
Body
The REAL Reason Your Hands Are Always Cold
As the "bomb cyclone" known as winter storm Grayson descends upon the east coast, your hands might be feeling a little colder than usual. But if, in
by
Sarah Jacoby
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted