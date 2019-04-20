7 Apps That Will Change The Way You Get High

Is there any better sign that weed is going mainstream than the bountiful selection of marijuana-related apps? Yep, somewhere between Instagram and Seamless, you can now also keep a list of dispensaries in your area and endless information about specific cannabis strains, right on your phone.
Of course, this is thanks in large part to recent medical and recreational marijuana legislation. With that comes a newfound access to all kinds of information and a refreshing lack of judgment.
So thankfully, you don't have to feel so embarrassed when asking your budtender whatever dumb question comes to mind. But even if you're on-the-go or you don't live in a weed-legal state, you can still satisfy your curiosity from your phone.
Advertisement
And we're not just talking about the massive collections of Rasta-themed iPhone backgrounds, here. There are apps out there that can make your cannabis experience safer, more effective, and more enjoyable. Ahead, we've got five apps that marijuana users swear by. And that means newbies should probably check 'em out ASAP.
This month, we’re celebrating High January by leaving our stoner stereotypes behind. Instead, we’ll take long-time smokers and total newbies through the various complexities of the current cannabis world. It’s 2017 and we’re ready to blaze a new trail.
(Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.)
1 of 7
PotBot
This cleverly named app streamlines the research and selection process for newcomers to medical cannabis, who might not know what strain is best for their symptoms or which consumption method is right for them. PotBot's science-backed algorithm takes into account the user's health needs and previous experience with cannabis before making a careful and thoroughly curated recommendation. And now, users can provide feedback on how different strains made them feel and whether they were effective at treating their condition.
This cleverly named app streamlines the research and selection process for newcomers to medical cannabis, who might not know what strain is best for their symptoms or which consumption method is right for them. PotBot's science-backed algorithm takes into account the user's health needs and previous experience with cannabis before making a careful and thoroughly curated recommendation. And now, users can provide feedback on how different strains made them feel and whether they were effective at treating their condition.
2 of 7
Eaze MD
The Eaze MD app allows you to get a medical marijuana consultation with a doctor via video chat. Unfortunately, it's only available in California right now. If approved, you'll get a recommendation letter (and an optional ID card) in the mail. You'll also get a downloadable version of the letter you can keep on your phone. Plus, you'll be able to use the companion Eaze app — considered the "Uber for weed" — pretty much immediately.
The Eaze MD app allows you to get a medical marijuana consultation with a doctor via video chat. Unfortunately, it's only available in California right now. If approved, you'll get a recommendation letter (and an optional ID card) in the mail. You'll also get a downloadable version of the letter you can keep on your phone. Plus, you'll be able to use the companion Eaze app — considered the "Uber for weed" — pretty much immediately.
Advertisement
3 of 7
Weedmaps
If you'd rather leave your house or you're just visiting a weed-legal part of the country, Weedmaps will help you find your way. The app works as a database of dispensaries, delivery services, and doctors near you. You can select a dispensary to see what strains and specific products they have on offer as well as any deals that are available.
If you'd rather leave your house or you're just visiting a weed-legal part of the country, Weedmaps will help you find your way. The app works as a database of dispensaries, delivery services, and doctors near you. You can select a dispensary to see what strains and specific products they have on offer as well as any deals that are available.
4 of 7
High There!
Basically the Tinder for stoners, High There! will help you find 420-friendly dates and buddies near you — without having to specifically put "420 friendly" in your profile. There's also a global feed where you can see what everyone is up to, which can help combat the isolation of living in an area where marijuana is still a taboo topic.
Basically the Tinder for stoners, High There! will help you find 420-friendly dates and buddies near you — without having to specifically put "420 friendly" in your profile. There's also a global feed where you can see what everyone is up to, which can help combat the isolation of living in an area where marijuana is still a taboo topic.
5 of 7
My Canary
Sure, we'd like to think that being high doesn't really change us, but we also know that's not actually true: Your performance is absolutely impaired in certain (sometimes subtle) ways when you've had a hit or two. But the My Canary app will help you keep track of it with balancing, memory, reaction time, and time perception tests. Although the app can't be used to predict how well you'll do specific things, such as drive, it can clue you into your own response to cannabis.
Sure, we'd like to think that being high doesn't really change us, but we also know that's not actually true: Your performance is absolutely impaired in certain (sometimes subtle) ways when you've had a hit or two. But the My Canary app will help you keep track of it with balancing, memory, reaction time, and time perception tests. Although the app can't be used to predict how well you'll do specific things, such as drive, it can clue you into your own response to cannabis.
6 of 7
Leafly
Truly an indispensable resource for anyone interested in marijuana, the Leafly app catalogs every weed strain imaginable and how they're likely to affect you along with reviews of dispensaries. The app is also crucial for anyone interested in medical cannabis because it tells you which ailments (e.g. insomnia, depression, chronic pain) each strain is best suited to help with. With this app, you won't have to just trust that your new party friend knows what's she's talking about — and you won't be caught off-guard when that hybrid is a little more sativa-dominant than you were led to believe.
Truly an indispensable resource for anyone interested in marijuana, the Leafly app catalogs every weed strain imaginable and how they're likely to affect you along with reviews of dispensaries. The app is also crucial for anyone interested in medical cannabis because it tells you which ailments (e.g. insomnia, depression, chronic pain) each strain is best suited to help with. With this app, you won't have to just trust that your new party friend knows what's she's talking about — and you won't be caught off-guard when that hybrid is a little more sativa-dominant than you were led to believe.
7 of 7
Duby
If they have dating apps designed specifically for dog lovers, you can bet there's a social media network specifically for stoners. In the app store, Duby says it will find dispensaries and products near you, and "light up a duby and pass it to other users anonymously near you." Possibly better than poking.
If they have dating apps designed specifically for dog lovers, you can bet there's a social media network specifically for stoners. In the app store, Duby says it will find dispensaries and products near you, and "light up a duby and pass it to other users anonymously near you." Possibly better than poking.
Advertisement