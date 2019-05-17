Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Best Apps
Best Apps
Best Apps For One-Night Stands
by
Christina Bonnington
More from Best Apps
Tech
These Are The Coolest Apps You Haven't Heard Of
Anabel Pasarow
May 17, 2019
Diet & Nutrition
Hate Drinking Water? There's An App For That
Cory Stieg
May 16, 2019
Tech
Everything You Should Download Before Your Next Flight
Sarah Midkiff
May 15, 2019
Best Apps
When You Need To Switch Up Your Swiping, Try These Dating Apps
Without a doubt, dating in 2019 is an art form. If you’re single and looking for love, you know where the scene is. It’s online. (Unless you’ve made
by
Refinery29
Work & Money
5 Productivity Apps You Definitely Want To Try
These days, it's increasingly challenging to stay focused. With near-constant notifications on our phones and countless tabs and windows crowding our
by
Refinery29 Editors
Vacation
7 Real Women Share How They Save Money For Vacations
Imagine if you had unlimited funds to spend on travel. For some of us, it might mean having constant access to a private jet — or at least always flying
by
Olivia Harrison
Health Trends
7 Apps That Will Change The Way You Get High
Is there any better sign that weed is going mainstream than the bountiful selection of marijuana-related apps? Yep, somewhere between Instagram and
by
Sarah Jacoby
Tech
22 Apps That Will Make Your Instagram Photos Look
So
Muc...
Instagram is known as much for its photo-sharing features as it is for its photo-editing tools. Think about it: Before Instagram came around, if you
by
Madeline Buxton
Fitness
The Apps You Need If A Personal Trainer Is Not In Your Budget
When it comes to workout styles, it seems like there are a few types of people: those who are devoted to boutique fitness, those who can afford personal
by
Cory Stieg
Travel
Here's The Secret To Booking Cheaper Flights For Your Last-M...
Since most adults don't get a set week off for spring break, your springtime trips might be taken on a whim more often than with months of planning. While
by
Olivia Harrison
Tech
These Time Management Apps Will Help You Do The Most
Raise your hand if you often feel like you're drowning in mental to-do lists, and then just when you feel like you're finally coming up for air, more
by
Anabel Pasarow
Home Decor
Download These Apps If You're Struggling To Furnish & Decora...
Just because you can't afford to hire a professional interior designer doesn't mean you have to go it alone when it comes to helping your home live its
by
Refinery29
Fitness
The Apps You Need If You Walk Everywhere
In the past few years that wearable activity trackers have blown up, our understanding of physical fitness has evolved. The old logic used to be that you
by
Cory Stieg
TV Shows
Underrated TV Shows You Should Binge Right Now
In a world where so much good television exists, it's a little disappointing that we tend to watch, well, a lot of the same stuff. Anyone with a Netflix
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Free Table
12 Ways To Eat For Free In 2019 — No Food Holiday Required
If your New Year's resolution was to stick to a budget and actually save some money in 2019, but when you woke up on January 1, your obsession with eating
by
Olivia Harrison
Work & Money
Need A Getaway? Use Hopper To Find The Best Flight Deals
These days, the world feels like it’s teetering on the brink of apocalypse. And sometimes it can feel like the only cure for this existential dread is
by
Ludmila Leiva
Food & Drinks
10 Grocery Delivery Apps For When It's Too Cold Outside To F...
Theoretically, we could make it through winter without ever setting foot outside. How? By ordering every meal in. And no, we're not talking about takeout
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Online Dating
The Apps To Download If You Want To Have A Threesome
Regardless of your relationship status, deciding that you want to have a threesome can feel like a big step — especially if you don't have a couple or
by
Sara Coughlin
Tech
Tumblr Will Ban All Adult Content On Their Site
Tumblr has announced an upcoming ban on adult porn content, and their users aren’t happy about it. The changes to the social media and blogging site
by
Ludmila Leiva
Horoscopes
11 Apps Every Astrology Enthusiast Needs On Their Phone
All too often, keeping up with all the movements and shifts in astrology feels like playing an endless game of catch up. Missing out on the umpteenth
by
Sara Coughlin
Tech
How To Take 360-Degree Selfies Using The iPhone Clips App
Apple just did a major update to the iPhone Clips app that will completely change your selfie game. We were first introduced to Clips last spring and got
by
Sarah Midkiff
Tech
This New App Could Help You Avoid Your Next Headache
Tatum Dooley, 25, has suffered from pressure headaches since she was a child. Whenever one strikes, she is forced to take a day off, saddled with too much
by
Ludmila Leiva
Tech
Looking For A Sugar Momma Relationship? Here's How To Avoid ...
Sugar dating burst onto our radars in the last couple years. While some people are very open about their experiences as a sugar baby, sugar daddy, or
by
Sarah Midkiff
Body
These Period Tracking Apps Will Make Your Time-Of-The-Month A Tot...
There’s an app for that. And, by "that" we mean your period. In my perfect period app, Judy Blume would pop up on my phone screen and remind me to clip
by
LadyBits
Tech
The Best Photo Editing Apps You Didn't Know You Needed
Nowadays, iPhone cameras are as good as any, but when it comes to photo-sharing, most rely on third party editing apps to give their photos that extra
by
Anabel Pasarow
Tech
These Are The Best Apps For Your New Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 4 stole the show at September's Apple event in Cupertino. With its new display size, beautiful watch faces, improved microphone,
by
Anabel Pasarow
Fitness
Can’t Afford A Trainer? These Are The Best Workout Apps
Hiring a personal trainer can be a major investment. The average cost for one is $50 per hour, according to WebMD, and oftentimes they are much more
by
Melissa Kravitz
Mind
These 15 Free Apps Will Help You Manage Your Mental Health
Refinery29 is exploring mental health topics as part of our partnership with Clinton Global Initiative University. We've heard it over and over again —
by
Sarah Jacoby
Mind
The Apps You Need To Chill Out This Year
If you were to describe the current state of the world right now in one word, it'd probably be something like, "yikes." The news cycle has been
by
Cory Stieg
Work & Money
We Tried These Money Apps & Saved Hundred of Dollars
For some people, managing money comes down to grabbing a piece of computer paper, jotting down their outgoing expenses, their incoming funds, and mentally
by
Judith Ohikuare
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted