The Best Yoga Apps For Finding Some Zen This Year

Yoga is the ideal workout for introverts because it's quiet, meditative, and requires very little interaction with other humans — but going to a crowded studio is another story. Regardless of how early you arrive, you often end up jammed inches away from other mats and breathing bodies. Luckily, yoga apps can help solve this issue.
There's a plethora of yoga content on YouTube, but sometimes you need a little more attention and in-depth guidance, which is where apps come in handy. You can practice at home, on the road, in your cubicle, or pretty much anywhere else with just your smartphone and a mat. And the best part is that a membership to an app is usually a fraction of the cost of a single class IRL.
Ahead, we found the best yoga apps with full workouts for you to try, whether you're trying to chill out, save money, or avoid people. Namaste, y'all.
Alo Moves
The popular yoga apparel brand Alo just launched their first app, which offers 2,000 videos taught by top-tier yoga instructors (like Ashley Galvin and Caley Alyssa). Each week, they post new classes, and you can download them to use offline if need be.
Best for: People who want to try a variety of classes, from power yoga to meditation. There are also special workshops that let you hone a skill, like handstands.
Price: Free to download; $19.99 a month.
5 Minute Yoga Workouts
This no-frills yoga app is great for people who want to start some kind of stretching practice, but aren't sure how to begin. The animations are a little Sims-like, but they do the trick if you want to take a five-minute yoga break in the middle of your day.
Best for: Those who are trying to stretch more, but don't have time for a full yoga class.
Price: Free to download, $2.49 a month for premium access.
Find What Feels Good
The YouTube yogi behind Yoga With Adriene made an app so you can easily watch all her videos, plus download them for offline use. Adriene has more than three million subscribers on YouTube, and the app also allows you to connect with other followers.
Best for: People who are often on the go.
Price: Free to download; $9.99 a month.
Yoga Poses
This app features a glossary of 250 yoga poses, with written descriptions and video demos. If you're interested in learning the Sanskrit names of certain yoga poses, you'll definitely use this tool.
Best for: Beginners who need suggestions for how to modify commonly used poses.
Price: Free.
Yoga Studio
For a comprehensive collection of yoga classes, opt for Yoga Studio. They offer 15-, 20-, and 30-minute pre-made classes, plus allow you to make up your own class using their library of 280 yoga poses (they'll suggest the sequence so it actually flows together). The other nice thing about this app is that you can download the workouts to use offline, or stream the classes on your Apple TV or laptop.
Best for: Regular yoga practitioners.
Price: Free to download; $19.99 a year.
Down Dog
Vinyasa yoga might sound like a snooze, but this app makes it more interesting with three different class structures and accompanying playlists. Each time you use the app, Down Dog will mix up the workout so you never have to repeat a flow. (BTW, the free version is great, and you're not missing much if you opt out of the pro membership.)
Best for: People who get bored easily.
Price: Free to download; $7.99 per month for pro membership.
Daily Yoga
There are yoga workouts for all levels on this app, but if you're just starting off you'll find the set plans very helpful. The programs range from one week to 30 days long, and focus on a theme, like fitness or mindfulness. They even have specialized courses to help you learn to safely do a split or shoulder stand.
Best for: Beginners who want to learn about yoga.
Price: Free to download; $9.99 a month.
Asana Rebel
The yoga routines offered on this app combine interval training and traditional yoga to help you build strength, so be prepared to break a sweat and do lots of planks. There are distinct categories for the yoga flows (like strength, flexibility, and relaxation), so you can dial it up or down depending on your mood.
Best for: Those looking for more of a workout.
Price: Free to download; $37.99 for three-month coaching program.
