Yoga
Yoga
These Are The Best Outdoor Yoga Classes In NYC
by
Cory Stieg
More from Yoga
Unbothered
This Woman Is Giving Black Women What They Need In Wellness
Danielle Cadet
May 17, 2019
Mind
Hate Meditating? Try Turning On Music Instead
There's a common misconception that meditation is all about sitting in absolute silence and breathing. or loudly chanting om. While there is often a lot
by
Cory Stieg
Yoga
How To Practice Yoga At Home If You're An Absolute Beginner
There's an image that comes across my Instagram feed about once a day of a wellness blogger in their light-filled apartment, surrounded by house plants,
by
Cory Stieg
Yoga
How Goat Yoga Became A Massive Wellness Trend
If you watch the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you know that Lisa Rinna is always one step ahead of the wellness trends. And on the RHOBH premiere
by
Cory Stieg
30 Day Challenge
This 30-Day Self-Love Yoga Challenge Will Have You Feelin' Y...
Around this time of year, it's only natural for people's thoughts to turn to love — there's Valentine's Day, peak cuffing season, and freezing cold
by
Cory Stieg
Gift Guides
31 Gifts For The Yogis In Your Life
They can touch their toes. They seem to live in leggings. They love discussing hip mobility. It's hard to miss it when one of your friends is really into
by
Sara Coughlin
Dedicated Feature
How This Entrepreneur Made A Sports Bra & Leggings Her Work Uniform
Even without meeting her in real life, you can tell that Lauren Ash is someone for whom style is both utilitarian (she's an entrepreneur who teaches yoga,
by
Chelsea Peng
unstyled
Hilaria Baldwin: Why Becoming Famous Was "Very Traumatic" At First
Hilaria Baldwin (maiden name: Thomas) never expected to become a recognizable name, or to give birth to four children in less than five years (!). But in
by
Justin Ravitz
Shopping
8 Reasons Why Your Leggings Smell So Bad
Don’t be embarrassed. It’s not just you. It’s been documented in a Reddit thread. Tide has picked up on it, creating an ad that is even more oblique
by
Alden Wicker
Fitness
These Are The Best Workouts For Making Friends
There's a moment in group fitness classes that makes most introverts cringe: The instructor asks you to high-five the stranger next to you, and you
by
Cory Stieg
Yoga
12 Gym Bags That Will Fit A Yoga Mat
As simple and no-frills as yoga mats are, they sure are cumbersome and inconvenient to carry. Ever try to Cat's Cradle a yoga mat inside one of those
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
How To Work Out At Home If You Have No Space For Activities
If you live in an apartment, you have likely made some sacrifices to make your tiny living space more functional. Maybe you chop vegetables on the couch
by
Cory Stieg
New York
Where To Work Out In The Hamptons When You Finish Your Wölffer
From the Fourth of July through Labor Day, Manhattan streets empty out as city dwellers make their weekend pilgrimage to Long Island’s South Fork, aka
by
Melissa Ivy Katz
Yoga
The Best Yoga Apps For Finding Some Zen This Year
Yoga is the ideal workout for introverts because it's quiet, meditative, and requires very little interaction with other humans — but going to a crowded
by
Cory Stieg
Yoga
If Hot Yoga Isn’t "Better For You" Then Why Does It Feel So Good?
The feeling when you step out of a hot yoga studio after a class can be gross, but also kind of magical. Your brain is basically mush, your pores feel
by
Cory Stieg
Yoga
Why This Podcast Is Investigating Yoga's #MeToo Moment
In 2014, when survivors first came forward with accounts of how Bikram Choudhury had sexually assaulted them at a yoga teacher training session, the news
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
This Popular Workout Is Surprisingly Similar To Tantra
When most of us hear "tantra," we think about sex, Sting, and steamy sex — not necessarily a Pilates workout. Sure, tantra is often brought up in the
by
Cory Stieg
Yoga
We Tried This "Towelless" Hot Yoga Mat & It's Pretty Legit
To help you find workout gear that's as functional as it is stylish, we're trying out the latest products and letting you know how they fare when we put
by
Cory Stieg
Health
The Wellness Icon: Jessamyn Stanley
In a world of size-two, blonde-haired yogis, there’s Jessamyn Stanley: a full-figured Black woman with natural hair who’s not just a yoga instructor
by
Laurise McMillian
Health
The Zen Mother: Lauren Ash
Lauren Ash takes pride in helping Black women thrive. She moved to Chicago in 2013 for a promising job at a policy-focused organization; when the role
by
Laurise McMillian
Fitness
33 Ridiculously Cute Yoga Leggings That Actually Come In Plus Sizes
It's basically impossible to point to just one aspect of exercise and say it's the best part. There are the health benefits, obviously — the fact that
by
Sarah Jacoby
Fitness
10 Workout Items To Buy For A Legit Home Gym
Between in-depth workout apps, helpful YouTube tutorials, and knowledgable Instagram trainers on the internet, there's really no reason why you need to
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
This Woman's Hilarious Yoga Fail Is Going Viral
For better or worse, the world of yoga has gotten increasingly more epic. While we used to just have vinyasa, or hot yoga, or aerial yoga if you were
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Fitness
Drunk Yoga Is A Fitting Response To These Times
I'm in chair pose, trying to play a complicated game of passing plastic cups of wine back and forth with my instructor. It's supposed to be a fluid motion
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Fashion
Dress Up Your Workout Gear With This Easy Styling Hack
Everyone knows the internal struggle that is choosing between your fave stress-busting workout class and planning a much-needed catch-up with friends.
by
Allie Briggs
Wellness
Jessamyn Stanley's Topless Yoga Photo Will Help You Get Over...
Plus-size yoga instructor Jessamyn Stanley is something of a celebrity among Instagram's body positive community. She's strong and confident and takes no
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Money Diaries
A Week In Brooklyn, NY, On A $100,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Wellness
This Story About A Woman Who Farted At Yoga Is A Drama For The Ages
It's an unfortunate fact of yoga that every once in a while, you're going to fart. It happens so often that there are multiple articles from fitness
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Fitness
14 Leggings With Mesh For Those Of Us Who
Really
Sweat
Sweat is a natural and normal human bodily response. And, when it's not beyond humid outside, sweat actually serves a very helpful purpose in cooling you
by
Sarah Jacoby
Take Back The Beach
The Myth Of The "Yoga Body"
So this feature was nearly finished, with a completely different lede, when a woman I had just met at a party asked what I did for a living. I explained
by
Lily Silverton
