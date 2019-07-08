The Plus-Size Brands To Shop For Yoga Clothes

Yoga is the one workout that really puts your activewear to the test. While your favorite pair of "workout" leggings might be able to sustain binge-watching Stranger Things on the couch, or going on a gentle hike, whether or not they can withstand a downward dog without falling down, or a pigeon pose without twisting is the real key.
Your yoga clothes should make you feel comfortable and supported, but also not distract you when you're in the midst of a flow. (We're looking at you, flowy yoga tank tops.) While this seems like a pretty simple task, it's surprisingly difficult to find yoga clothes that check all these boxes.
Superfit Hero
There's a lot to love about this Los Angeles-based activewear brand, including these yoga pants that have deep side pockets. Peep the hundreds of reviews to see how people wear these to yoga and beyond.
Outdoor Voices
From their liquid-soft Tech Sweat fabrics to their body-hugging Textured Compression, Outdoor Voices' fabrics are ideal for everything from restorative to hot yoga. This crop top provides ample coverage, even during inversions.
Alo Yoga
Fierce leggings with mesh cutouts and stirrups look bomb in your post-yoga selfie. Luckily, Alo Yoga has lots of eye-catching designs like these, available up to a size 18.
Girlfriend Collective
Not to be dramatic, but these Girlfriend Collective leggings might be the most comfortable pair you'll ever wear — and they're available in sizes XXS-6XL.
JoyLab
Next time you make a Target run, check out their size-inclusive workout line, called JoyLab. They have lots of trendy workout items, such as this floral bra, at affordable prices.
Old Navy
Yogis on Reddit rave about Old Navy's activewear line. This tank has a mesh panel so you won't get your mat too sweaty during savasana.
Zella
If you've been betrayed by see-through leggings in the past, considered these from the Nordstrom brand, Zella. They're thick and compressive, but also allow for tons of movement.
