31 Gifts For The Yogis In Your Life

They can touch their toes. They seem to live in leggings. They love discussing hip mobility. It's hard to miss it when one of your friends is really into yoga. And paying attention to that passion can direct you toward the perfect present. With the right touches, even the simplest morning vinyasa can feel like an upscale boutique flow.
Whether you're a fellow forward-folder or you've never set foot on a mat, you can hit a yoga-themed gift out of the park with this list as your guide. From vacuum-sealed water bottles to pose-modifying props to downright beautiful mats, we've rounded up the best (and totally non-basic) gifts for the yoga fanatic in your life.
Ahead, find the gift that will fit their flow.