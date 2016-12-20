These Are The Best Mats Out There For Every Type Of Yogi

A yoga mat is a simple thing. But picking one can get very complicated, very quickly. Do you need one that'll soak up all of your Bikram-induced sweat? Or are you after one that'll stow away quickly after class? Maybe you're in need of a little extra sturdiness as you try new poses, each more daring than the last.
Either way, it's easy to feel overwhelmed (by the prices, if nothing else). But have no fear — we're here for you. In this post, we've collected all of our favorite super-light, extra cushy, extremely grippy, wallet-friendly, and totally eco-minded mats. You're sure to find your new favorite to take you to your next asana and beyond.
Either way, it's easy to feel overwhelmed (by the prices, if nothing else). But have no fear — we're here for you. In this post, we've collected all of our favorite super-light, extra cushy, extremely grippy, wallet-friendly, and totally eco-minded mats. You're sure to find your new favorite to take you to your next asana and beyond.