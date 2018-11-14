You're an advocate for body positivity and women recognizing their own beauty. Tell us how this plays a part in the way you dress.

"I’ve gotten so much out of being curious and experimenting with my style. I used to always be afraid or hesitant to show off some cleavage, show off my belly. In the past two years, I’ve had so much fun by breaking my own rules and deciding to try something new. And as my own confidence increases — and my own happiness and joy and excitement, too — so does other people's. I have girlfriends who say, 'Girl, I never thought you’d wear that.' And I’m like, 'Me neither.' Why did I ever put those limitations on myself? So I definitely empower and encourage other women to really step out of their comfort zones when it comes to style and be willing to try something a little different."