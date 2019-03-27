Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Trademarks
Trademarks
Why Marina Almost Quit Music & Public Life Forever
by
Landon Peoples
More from Trademarks
Fashion
Josie Totah Didn't "Come Out" — She's Always Been Here
Landon Peoples
Mar 27, 2019
Fashion
Enter: JoAni Johnson, The 67-Year-Old Model Defying Every Fashion Stereotype There...
Landon Peoples
Feb 28, 2019
Fashion
America Isn’t Ready For Adesuwa
Landon Peoples
Nov 18, 2018
Dedicated Feature
How This Entrepreneur Made A Sports Bra & Leggings Her Work Uniform
Even without meeting her in real life, you can tell that Lauren Ash is someone for whom style is both utilitarian (she's an entrepreneur who teaches yoga,
by
Chelsea Peng
Fashion
Kelsey Lu Is A Classically Trained Musician, But She’s Also A Ris...
Before up-and-coming musician Kelsey Lu picks up the phone, I’m told by several articles — as well as the publicist connecting us — that she goes
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
For Logan Browning, Life Isn't So Black & White
Trademarks is Refinery29’s series that highlights women who aren’t just known for their passions — be that in fashion, art, or music — but their
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Linda Rodin Proves 70-Something Really Is Just A Number
I remember the first time I set eyes on Linda Rodin — in person, not just in pictures — several years ago at an industry event, where I
by
Christene Barberich
Fashion
Carole Radziwill Doesn't Care If She's Your Favorite Re...
Trademark is Refinery29’s series that highlights women who aren’t just known for their passions — be that in fashion, art, or music — but their
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Got It From My Mama: How A Fashion Blogger's Mother Inspired...
When it comes to building confidence and a savvy approach to personal style, it’s never too early to get a head start. Case in point: Geri Hirsch, the
by
Antonina Jedrzejczak
Fashion
You've NEVER Seen A Polo Shirt Styled Like This
There’s nothing better than a bit of sunshine to boost your mood, energy, and creativity. It’s certainly a maxim fashion blogger and street style star
by
Antonina Jedrzejczak
Fashion
Meet Fanny Bourdette Donon, BFF Of Bella Hadid & Dior Darling
On Instagram, it looks like Fanny Bourdette Donon has it all: an armoire of expensive clothes, luxurious vacations, an endless amount of parties to arrive
by
Landon Peoples
Trademarks
How To Get Away With Wearing Sneakers Anywhere
You've seen the outfit formula several dozen times over: the inky trouser, a pitch-dark blazer, and slick, jet-black shoes. It's this sort of commitment
by
Alison Ives
Fashion
This Celeb Stylist's Dressing Hack Will Save You So. Much. T...
Getting dressed for a busy workday is a whole new ball game when you’re pregnant or have a little one in tow. Still, it was a challenge that stylist and
by
Antonina Jedrzejczak
Fashion
Meet Reese & Molly Blutstein, Your New It-sta Girl Obsession
Fashion is always moving forward, always morphing and changing, always trying to outrun itself. In 2009, the fashion blogger was born, street style
by
Laia Garcia
Fashion
If You Don't Know Singer Dua Lipa As A Style Icon, You Should
If there’s one overarching theme to Dua Lipa’s music, it’s that girl power knows no volume, no rules, and no excuses — and she’ll tell you that
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
How To Find A Style Uniform, According To A Toronto It Girl
With 54,000 Instagram followers and climbing, Toronto-based sartorial sensation Dani Roche is no stranger to grabbing the spotlight. But after years of
by
Antonina Jedrzejczak
Fashion
Meet Coco Pink Princess, The Coolest 7-Year-Old On Instagram
Inspiration is everywhere. While that’s always been true, with the advent of the Internet and social media — particularly Instagram — it’s never
by
Laia Garcia
Fashion
Meet Instagram's New Wave Of Style Influencers
There are endless assumptions about the fashion influencer with the perfectly curated Instagram. Sure, many of them hold true: They do, in fact, snap
by
Kelly Agnew
Fashion
How To Make
Every
Look Street Style Ready, According To ...
Sometimes, the path to becoming a successful blogger, with thousands of readers and Instagram followers, starts out as a lonely one. Case in point? Mel
by
Antonina Jedrzejczak
Fashion
How This Blogger Learned To See The Value In Designer Clothes
It might be true that you can’t go home again, but sometimes the home that’s waiting for you is a whole lot more exciting than the one you left
by
Antonina Jedrzejczak
Fashion
These Accessories Will Make Every Good Outfit Even Better
If you follow a slew of fashion girls on Instagram, chances are, you've likely already seen most of the season's biggest trends (think: plaid boyfriend
by
Kelly Agnew
Fashion
Artist Ava Nirui's Style Is As Meta As Her Instagram
2017 might be the peak of meme culture. No person — famous or not — is safe from virality; every single thing now has the potential to become a
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
How To Curate The Perfect IG Feed, According To An Influencer
One look at Tessa Barton’s Insta feed, and it’s hard to imagine that the sartorial ace was once a gangly girl with little penchant for fashion. Her
by
Antonina Jedrzejczak
Fashion
3 Creative Fall Outfits That Only Look Expensive
We’ve never really been followers of the "dress to impress" rule — or any fashion rules, for that matter. In our book, when it comes to putting
by
Kelly Agnew
Fashion
Why This Jewelry Designer Thinks Cultural Appropriation Is Misund...
There are two types of people in the world: Proprietors of the "arm party," the "ear party," and any other aptly named bodily fête who would feel naked
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
Halima Aden: "It's Powerful To Know You Can Dress Modestly &...
"To be honest, I never really thought I had a place in the world of fashion," Halima Aden says. "I didn't grow up seeing women dressed like or who looked
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
Why Kanye West Is Fascinated With This 5'1" Model
Almost every profile on Amina Blue starts with an anecdote about her size. That's because she's only 5'1", yet has walked the runway for Kanye West a
by
Erin Cunningham
Dedicated Feature
I Travel 168 Days A Year &
Always
Pack This
"I just want to travel for a living": This is a phrase we've all probably said at one point or another (okay, okay, we're always saying it). But let's be
by
Eliza Dillard
Fashion
A Maximalist's Guide To Wearing More, More, & More
By now, the phenomenon that is street style has gone mainstream, arguably becoming more sought after (and likely more Google searched) than the Fashion
by
Erin Cunningham
Beauty
Wait Till You See The Fragrance Description Of Play-Doh
We often associate Play-Doh with the pure, unadulterated fun of our childhoods. There's just something about the putty toy that brings us back, and we
by
Samantha Sasso
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted