Today's sartorial stars, just like the blogger generation before them, are turning their Insta accounts into legit businesses — the kind that are all about the brand. They are choosy about what they say yes to — considering, above all else, what will resonate with and inspire their followers — and make a conscious effort to never bite off more than they can chew (knowing that when you overcommit yourself, your productivity and authenticity can take a hit). The truth is, in such a saturated space, style isn't enough to set you apart. You have to be driven, innately creative, and smart about how you use every minute of every day, too.