You've NEVER Seen A Polo Shirt Styled Like This

How would you define your style philosophy?

"It changes every day, so I don’t like to pinpoint what my style is, but I do always like a little bit of hardness and roughness around the edges with anything that I do. I feel that I have a lot of masculine energy and even my mannerisms are masculine. So any time that I dress super girly, I don’t really feel comfortable. I always like to have something on that brings out my masculine side. I also don’t like to get dressed up. I prefer to keep things casual. If I get really dressed up, I’ll take it down with a cowboy boot or something like that."