It might be true that you can’t go home again, but sometimes the home that’s waiting for you is a whole lot more exciting than the one you left behind. At least that was the case for Canadian fashion blogger Kayla Seah , who recently returned from a stint in Europe to her native Toronto. 28-year-old Seah knew from an early age that she wanted to work in fashion. To make her dream a reality, she started out in retail, assisted various stylists, and eventually began styling herself. After spending a summer working in New York City and completing a degree in fashion communication, she moved to Berlin in 2012, launching her blog, Not Your Standard, the same year. “I was able to get my Italian citizenship through my family and live in Europe, so that was very cool,” she says.