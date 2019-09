Since breaking through stateside with " Be The One " — a certified synth-pop bop that went straight to number one on the Billboard Dance chart — Lipa has practically been on a never-ending tour. Developing her sense of style on the global stage involves experimentation and an open mind. "I always try to find designers that are up and coming, especially when I’m in a certain city," she says. "If I was in Berlin, for example, I’d try to wear designers from there. It’s important to explore and try new things, and grow with those designers that are up and coming since I’m an up-and-coming artist, too. This way, we can grow and change together."