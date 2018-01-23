As for having her evolving sound (and look) considered a comeback act? It doesn’t bother her, actually. “When I was younger, I was really driven to be famous. When you have that ambition, you don’t really think about the downsides of it all,” she said. “When all my dreams came true with the Spice Girls, I had to really figure out what I wanted. I’ve always had a passion for performing; that was my drive. Now, I’m older, and it’s so nice that I’m in the public eye, but I don’t see myself as a celebrity.” Chisholm is frank about acknowledging fame’s drawbacks. “Sometimes, you have to compromise; because I have to promote my music, I have to promote my work, but I don’t want to just sell myself to the devil. I want to have some privacy, so it’s kind of just this little balancing act the whole time.” She says she’s thankful the social media phenomenon happened when she was older, or else she’d have found herself in some embarrassing situations.