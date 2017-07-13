Dua Lipa's name means "love" in Albanian, which is fitting, because we're straight-up in love with the rising pop star. And we're not the only ones — her debut album, released last month, was met with rave reviews, and on Wednesday, she continued her all star summer with a nomination for the Teen Choice Awards' Choice Breakout Artist.
Last Friday, Lipa released her music video for "New Rules," a song technically about making new rules for relationships. We're, however, interpreting the anthem as a go-to for the new rules of summer style. Shot at Miami's Confidante Hotel, the pastel-hued video depicts a prodigiously well-dressed squad of BFFs helping Lipa get over a no-good guy. They're busy primping for a pool party, and like any good group hang, there are plenty of dance breaks.
The best part of the video, though, is when the girls arrive poolside and there's nobody else in sight. Dressing up for yourself (and your friends) is the purest expression of personal style, and this gang does it better than anyone else. Lipa may describe her music as "dark pop," but "New Rules," and all the epic outfits in it, perfectly encapsulates the joy of female friendship — and the joy in getting dressed up together. Here's some of our favorites.