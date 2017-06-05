And with that, it's clear why she is being classified as a new age pop artist, who deviates from the cookie-cutter mold used to establish many of her contemporaries. The only real influence in her music today is her own life experience, with its peaks and pits. We finish the conversation with some real-talk about body issues and confidence, because it's easy to look at someone like Lipa (young, tall, thin, with KILLER style), and think her life is perfect. But, like the stories she tells on her album, things aren't always what they seem. "I think comparing yourself to someone else happens so often but it is one of the worst things that you can do because it is so important to realize that we are not all meant to look the same, we are made to look differently," she says. "I have struggled a lot with body confidence during my life and like I said it is something I am learning to do — to not compare myself to other people. I think it is important to wake up every morning and to be nice to yourself."