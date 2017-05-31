Skip navigation!
Governors Ball
Music
Dua Lipa Is Your New Fav Pop Star
by
Morgan Baila
More from Governors Ball
Music
Lorde Loved Her Teen Smoothie Cashier So Much She Invited Her To Governors Ball
Morgan Baila
May 31, 2017
Music
Governors Ball Just Released Its 2017 Lineup & We're Pumped
Erin Donnelly
Jan 4, 2017
Street Style
Governors Ball Street Style That Deserves An A+
Erin Cunningham
Jun 6, 2016
Music
Why Does This Keep Happening To Governors Ball?
If you attended Governors Ball Music Festival this year, then you know it was a mess. Depending on your mood, it was either a wonderful mess, full of
by
Morgan Baila
Music Tracker
People Are Enraged That Governors Ball Was Cancelled & They Can't...
Governors Ball, a three-day music festival held on Randalls Island in NYC (it's just off Manhattan), pulled the plug on day three of the festival on
by
Tanya Edwards
Music
How To Watch Governors Ball Music Festival Without Leaving Your C...
Today, Governors Ball Music Festival has officially commenced for the weekend (June 3 through June 5). Though, if you weren't able to make it to New
by
Morgan Baila
Music
Who Is Performing At Governors Ball & How Do You Get Tickets?
Good news, music fans! We've got less than a month to go until one of the most exciting festivals of the year — Governors Ball. The full lineup was
by
Morgan Baila
Food & Drinks
The Food At Gov Ball This Year Is Next-Level
Foodies with Gov Ball tickets, rejoice — this year’s Governors Ball food lineup is seriously a dream come true. Gov Ball organizers have joined forces
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Music
Kanye West & Beck To Reunite At Governors Ball Music Festival
You've got Coachella sorted. Now it's time to get everything in order for the Governors Ball Music Festival. The New York fest just released its 2016
by
Erin Donnelly
New York
30+ Killer Festival Looks From Governors Ball
When it comes to inspired summer style, it's hard to outdo Coachella's flutter of lacy rompers and '70s-inflected looks. This weekend, however, New York
by
Erin Cunningham
Music
The Best Up & Coming Acts At The 2015 Governors Ball
The best part of any music festival is that moment of discovery. Whether it's a singer-songwriter you've never heard of, or a band that you've been on the
by
Cortney Riles
Music
30 Songs To Listen To Before Governor's Ball
Coachella and Electric Daisy Carnival NYC might be over, but the festival season has only just begun. Soon, Outside Lands, Electric Zoo and the rest of
by
Cortney Riles
New York
The 11 Best Places To Party BEFORE Governors Ball
Governors Ball is just around the corner, and with A-list stars like Drake, The Black Keys, Deadmau5, and Florence and the Machine performing, we know
by
Christine Fischer
Music
The News Music Lovers Have Been Waiting For
With SXSW kicking off next week, we're just days away from the official start of festival season. Translation: Get ready to bust out the cutoffs and
by
Alison Ives
New York
Drake, The Black Keys, & Björk To Headline Governors Ball 2015
Things are about to get wild on Randall's Island. Today, the lineup for the 2015 Governors Ball was announced, and it features a star-studded (yet, also
by
Erin Cunningham
New York
Grimes' New Rihanna Song Should Just Stay Hers
Grimes has been gone for a minute, but she stole the stage at New York's Governors Ball this past weekend, nonetheless. Rihanna might be to blame. The
by
Hayden Manders
Street Style
The 27 Best Looks From Gov Ball
"Festival style" is now an iconic trope that conjures images of headdresses, cutoff short-shorts, and tons of neon. When worn all together, these trends
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Music
47 Tracks To Get You Stoked For Governors Ball
For New Yorkers, Governors Ball is one wild (and sometimes mud-filled) kickoff party for the epic summer ahead. And, this year, there's no shortage of
by
Alison Ives
Music
The 5 Can't-Miss Acts At Governors Ball
Somewhere down the line, we all decided the bands we've gotta see at any music festival are just the headliners. So, when it comes to 2014's Governors
by
Sarah Probst
Shopping
17 No-Brainers For A Stylish Governors Ball
In case you don't recall what went down at Governors Ball last summer, let us refresh your memory: mud, mud, mud. Mud. For. Days. Despite the rainy snafu
by
Jinnie Lee
Music
The 2014 Governors Ball Lineup Is Here, Dust Off Them Dancing Boots
The Governors Ball lineup has just been revealed. And, we may have freaked out a little when we saw it, because this roster is quite certainly the best
by
Nathan Reese
Music
Outkast Will Headline Governors Ball
Does it feel like you haven't shaken it like a salt shaker in like seven years? Well, that's because it's been almost that long since Outkast split up.
by
Vanessa Golembewski
New York
15 Governors Ball Snaps That Didn't Get Stuck In The Mud
Summer music-festival style requires skill. How else are concert-goers supposed to contend with the heat, the rain, and the crowds? Well, this past
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Entertainment
The 2013 Governors Ball Lineup Is Here, & It Is
Good
We know, summer is so far away. But, it's time to start gearing up for festival season — after all, what's better on a frigid day like today than
by
Seija Rankin
