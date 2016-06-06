Governors Ball Street Style That Deserves An A+

At this point, it may seem like Governor's Ball is under an inclement-weather curse: For five of the past six years, the NYC music festival has been hit with torrential downpours, muddy fields, and thunderstorms, making any talk of the three-day concert more about ending up soaked — and how the hell you dress for such conditions — and less about the actual performances.
Of course, the typical festival garb was ever-present, but we were more impressed by the out-of-the-box options: the athleisure, the streetwear, and the DIY-ed items that felt way more individual. Leave it to New Yorkers to prove that weather has nothing on a good outfit, and click through to see the standouts we spotted at this year's fest.
