Why Does This Keep Happening To Governors Ball?

If you attended Governors Ball Music Festival this year, then you know it was a mess.



Depending on your mood, it was either a wonderful mess, full of dancing in the rain, standing in mosh pits with soaked strangers, and letting your worries wash away with every continuous rain drop that fell. Or, you were wet, muddy, cold, and literally trapped on an island.



It's a make-or-break situation. But this year felt pretty broken. Especially after the cancellation of the third day of the festival, which featured Kanye West, Chvrches, Gary Clark Jr., Death Cab for Cutie, and many more highly anticipated artists.



Since 2011, Governors Ball has brought an eclectic mix of artists to perform in a festival-like atmosphere on a tiny island off of Manhattan. First, it was held on Governors Island (hence the festival name) and featured a jam-packed lineup for one day of music. In subsequent years, Gov Ball moved to Randall's Island, which is more conducive to the growing crowd and also features food trucks.



But, in the festival's six years of existence, it has been severely impacted by rain multiple times, despite its claim to hold the festival rain or shine. Yet, the fest continues to be scheduled for the same weekend despite the foul weather. In 2013, the festival also had to cancel a full day, losing headliners Kings of Leon. In the end, the weather is out of anyone's control, but maybe the dates of the festival should change.



Gov Ball's handling of inclement weather has been a topic of conversation over the years.