"The safety of fans, artists, and crew always comes first," festival organizers wrote in a statement.
OFFICIAL GOV BALL DISS TRACK https://t.co/S704QhKIfh #GovBallNYC #govball #GovernorsBall #KanyeWest #Kanye #govball2016— Ben S (@BenSchneier) June 5, 2016
I feel personally disrespected by @GovBallNYC. Thanks #GovBallNYC— K (@KristinnArielle) June 5, 2016
My cousin just woke up pissed about #GovBallNYC being canceled— Sir Waycross (@Da_Berdman_007) June 5, 2016
Wanted to see Kanye so bad. Fuck you Mother Nature, I'm always taking care of you and shit for you to pay me back like this. #GovBallNYC— gUido Sarmiento (@gj_sarmiento16) June 5, 2016
Many were sad. Real sad.
Current mood over not seeing Kanye west at #GovBallNYC today pic.twitter.com/torabZzS7t— alexa Prochaska (@thereal_alexa) June 5, 2016
When Day 3 is cancelled 💀💀@kanyewest #GovBallNYC @GovBallNYC pic.twitter.com/T4gHrkI4VV— you'reawizardHarry (@JustThatDarling) June 5, 2016
And since the sun started coming in and out after the show being cancelled at noon...
The Suns almost out ! 😭#GovBallNYC pic.twitter.com/ZWZw6GLZ7L— Devil's Breath (@P4rcera) June 5, 2016
when #GovBallNYC gets canceled but it isn't even raining pic.twitter.com/LPAMv3vB1t— Charles D. Dunst (@CDDUNST) June 5, 2016
Some people just wanted to be with each other and hug it out.
Literally where are the #GovBallNYC people going. Everyone needs to commiserate somewhere. #nomorepartiesinny #kanye— Melanie Wiggins (@bewarehoney) June 5, 2016
Instead of seeing @kanyewest & @CHVRCHES at #GovBallNYC I'm drinking $13 bellini's at @Eataly #tearsinmybellini— AV313 (@adrielv) June 5, 2016
This guy did a weird face swap to let us know he is lonely and sad.
#ifeellikepablo if that means lonely and sad #GovBallNYC has been cancelled and its SUNNY out pic.twitter.com/4HKD3fdEJv— Jah-Leah (@JMambaEllis) June 5, 2016
And while we haven't heard from Kanye yet, his wife, Kim Kardashian West, wants everyone to know she's really sorry.