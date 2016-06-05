People Are Enraged That Governors Ball Was Cancelled & They Can't See Kanye West

Tanya Edwards
Photo: Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic
Governors Ball, a three-day music festival held on Randalls Island in NYC (it's just off Manhattan), pulled the plug on day three of the festival on Sunday, which included a headlining set by Kanye West. The festival was cancelled "due to severe weather and a high likelihood of lightning in the area."

"The safety of fans, artists, and crew always comes first," festival organizers wrote in a statement.
Other artists slated to perform Sunday at the festival — which has almost always had rain issues — included Death Cab for Cutie, Bat for Lashes, Two Door Cinema Club, Gary Clark Jr., and Chvrches. The festival was offering full refunds, but that was not enough for Kanye fans, who took to Twitter to share their feelings.
Some were mad. Really mad. Like, diss-track mad.

Many were sad. Real sad.

And since the sun started coming in and out after the show being cancelled at noon...

Some people just wanted to be with each other and hug it out.

This guy did a weird face swap to let us know he is lonely and sad.

And while we haven't heard from Kanye yet, his wife, Kim Kardashian West, wants everyone to know she's really sorry.

So sad Governors Ball is cancelled due to weather 😢

A video posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

The good news for those with tickets: There will be refunds.
