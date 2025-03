No One Does Femininity Like Simone Rocha — Just Ask The Brand’s Show-Goers

No one does femininity in fashion like Simone Rocha . Over the last 15 years, the Irish designer has risen to fame for her unmistakable aesthetic that juxtaposes playful fabrics like tulle, fanciful silhouettes like puff sleeves and full skirts, and dainty details like pearls and silk ribbons with edgier elements like harnesses, leather, and chunky platforms. That blend of romance with whimsy and darkness weaves through not only all her collections but also collaborations, which have ranged from Crocs (and included the coolest rubber clogs created to date!) to Jean Paul Gaultier , for whom she served as a guest designer for the Spring/Summer 2024 couture show