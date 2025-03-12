No One Does Femininity Like Simone Rocha — Just Ask The Brand’s Show-Goers

"I love the entire romantic narrative that Simone Rocha wraps you up in, the storytelling. I always love to tell a story with what I am wearing. For example, I garden so I love when the florals are included. She involves also many things from her Irish heritage and the sea. In her knitwear, there’s always a reference to the sea whether it’s the pearls or the Aran knits that the fishermen used to wear so I love that whole storytelling aspect.” — Jennifer Hoover