Governors Ball Just Released Its 2017 Lineup & We’re Pumped

What's the forecast for the June 2 weekend? Sunny, with a chance of Chance. Chance The Rapper has been named as a headliner for the 2017 Governors Ball this summer, joining French rockers Phoenix and '90s metal heads Tool on the main stage. According to the lineup just released by the 3-day New York City music festival, that's just the tip of the iceberg. Highlights for the June 2-4 event also include Lorde, Childish Gambino, Wu Tang Clan, Wiz Khalifa, Warpaint, and Charli XCX. Flume, Logic, Cage the Elephant, Mark Ronson, Bleachers, Franz Ferdinand, Banks, Air, and Tove Lo will also be performing. Adjust your summer plans accordingly. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 6, so fingers crossed you didn't blow out the bank on those New Year's Eve cover charges. Visit the festival website for tickets and more information. Now the real work begins: outfit planning.
