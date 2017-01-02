Story from Pop Culture

Chance The Rapper’s Daughter Wins Instagram, Debuts Alongside The Obamas

Marquita Harris

Look up Kensli, say cheese!

A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Usually celebs make strategic, financially savvy plans to debut their spawn to the world. Or if they're like Rob and Chyna, couples can barely wait for their joyous little bundle to be born before showing him or her to the world. So you can understand why it's refreshing as hell when new parents debut their baby sans gimmicks. This weekend, Chance The Rapper showed off his gorgeous baby girl, Kensli. The cherubic-faced one-year-old entered 2017 like a boss, alongside Barack and Michelle Obama. Yung Kensli looks adorably bewildered. Perhaps she wants to know who the heck these two people are? “Look up Kensli, say cheese!” he said in the Instagram caption. The sweet photo came as a surprise from one of the industry's more private entertainers. Though Kensli's expression is only slightly upstaged by papa's happy smile. Seriously, can you remember the last time something made you smile that happily? It was one of several photos and videos he shared on his account. Check them out below.
?? now I can't stop ??????

A video posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

