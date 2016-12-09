This Is The Exact Moment Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Welcomed Dream

Don't worry, the cameras were rolling when Dream Kardashian was born and now you'll get a chance to see it in the Rob & Chyna Baby Special.
E! released a new trailer for the show, airing Dec. 18, that takes fans right into the delivery room with Blac Chyna.
The 15-second teaser doesn't give much away, but it does show Rob Kardashian ready to meet his new baby. "This is dad," you hear Dream's grandma Kris Jenner say as a scrubbed-up Kardashian looks on.
With a mask covering his face, you don't get to see Kardashian's first reaction to meeting his baby girl. Presumably there will be a whole lot of happy tears, but you'll have to tune in to know for sure.
What we do know is that the newest Kardashian can't be more adorable, thanks to her proud papa's Instagram.
The special will likely give fans even more adorable moments to "aww" about, but it will also bring the drama.
A previously aired promo of the special has Chyna's mom Tokyo Toni and Jenner butting heads. And this latest preview, shows what went down at that over-the-top baby shower.
