This Is The Exact Moment Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Welcomed Dream

Don't worry, the cameras were rolling when Dream Kardashian was born and now you'll get a chance to see it in the Rob & Chyna Baby Special. E! released a new trailer for the show, airing Dec. 18, that takes fans right into the delivery room with Blac Chyna.The 15-second teaser doesn't give much away, but it does show Rob Kardashian ready to meet his new baby. "This is dad," you hear Dream's grandma Kris Jenner say as a scrubbed-up Kardashian looks on.With a mask covering his face, you don't get to see Kardashian's first reaction to meeting his baby girl. Presumably there will be a whole lot of happy tears, but you'll have to tune in to know for sure.