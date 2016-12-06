The Kardashian family expanded on November 10, when Rob Kardashian's fiancée Blac Chyna gave birth to the pair's first child together, Dream Kardashian. Like any future social media mogul — who has already made appearances on mom Chyna's Snapchat with a customized Dream filter — the new baby is already proving that her Instagram game is strong. Proud dad Rob Kardashian just shared a new pic of his daughter, and it's unbelievably sweet.
Appropriately, the new photo of Dream showcases the 1-month-old baby catching some ZZZs. I'm loving the pink toys that make up her stuffed-animal squad.
It's hardly hyperbolic when Kardashian says Dream is the best thing that's happened in his life — just look at that little face!
It's great to see Rob acting so paternal, especially after all the drama we witnessed between him and the mother of his child on their reality show Rob & Chyna. Fortunately for their new family, these two have patched things up since Chyna accused him of "texting bitches." Dream clearly trumps any former petty drama between these two.
Rob seems to be turning over a new leaf, one that's all about family, Chyna, and, of course, Dream. More pics, please!
