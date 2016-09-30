Blac Chyna Just Revealed Rob Kardashian's Digits So He'd Stop Texting Other Women

For the second time in a month, a member of the famous family has had his or her personal number blasted out on Twitter for all to see, by a so-called loved one. First Rob Kardashian posted sister Kylie Jenner's digits as retaliation for her supposed refusal to invite his fiancée, Blac Chyna, to her own baby shower.
And because karma's a bitch, Blac Chyna has taken a page out of Rob's book and shared his number on Twitter. Clearly, the lack of maturity is contagious.
Chyna explained her motives in a Snapchat video in which Kardashian appears.
"To ensure that your man is not texting no bitches, just tweet his number his out," she said in the video before turning to a smirking Kardashian. "How's that feel, Rob? How do you feel?"
His response: "Good."
Chyna then commanded him to "get your number changed."
