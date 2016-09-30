Story from Pop Culture

Blac Chyna Just Revealed Rob Kardashian's Digits So He'd Stop Texting Other Women

Erin Donnelly
Word to the wise: Should you ever become acquainted with any of the Kardashians, don't give out your phone number. Better yet, pretend you're on The Wire and rely on burners and pay phones.

For the second time in a month, a member of the famous family has had his or her personal number blasted out on Twitter for all to see, by a so-called loved one. First Rob Kardashian posted sister Kylie Jenner's digits as retaliation for her supposed refusal to invite his fiancée, Blac Chyna, to her own baby shower.

And because karma's a bitch, Blac Chyna has taken a page out of Rob's book and shared his number on Twitter. Clearly, the lack of maturity is contagious.

Chyna explained her motives in a Snapchat video in which Kardashian appears.

"To ensure that your man is not texting no bitches, just tweet his number his out," she said in the video before turning to a smirking Kardashian. "How's that feel, Rob? How do you feel?"

His response: "Good."

Chyna then commanded him to "get your number changed."
Advertisement
"And to all these females who wanna keep texting his phone 'cause they had his number before, talking about 'You good? You and Chyna good?' Naw, we good! We good. We straight, all right?" she continued.
Chyna will be glad to know that Kardashian's phone was disconnected soon after her tweet, E! News reports. He's all yours, honey.

Advertisement

More from Pop Culture