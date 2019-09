Blac Chyna Just Revealed Rob Kardashian's Digits So He'd Stop Texting Other Women

Word to the wise: Should you ever become acquainted with any of the Kardashians , don't give out your phone number. Better yet, pretend you're on The Wire and rely on burners and pay phones.For the second time in a month, a member of the famous family has had his or her personal number blasted out on Twitter for all to see, by a so-called loved one. First Rob Kardashian posted sister Kylie Jenner's digits as retaliation for her supposed refusal to invite his fiancée, Blac Chyna, to her own baby shower.And because karma's a bitch, Blac Chyna has taken a page out of Rob's book and shared his number on Twitter. Clearly, the lack of maturity is contagious.Chyna explained her motives in a Snapchat video in which Kardashian appears."To ensure that your man is not texting no bitches, just tweet his number his out," she said in the video before turning to a smirking Kardashian. "How's that feel, Rob? How do you feel?"His response: "Good."Chyna then commanded him to "get your number changed."