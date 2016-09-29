Everyone Relax: Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Are Still On

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna aren't broken up after all, y'all. They just are a experimenting with living in separate homes until the baby arrives, according to E! News. Looks like Chyna's mom Tokyo Toni isn't as clairvoyant as we thought.
In fact, on Wednesday night, the couple reunited to watch their daughter kick against Chyna's growing belly.
In a video posted to Rob's Snapchat, he instructs his future child to "move!" to no avail. Their daughter (who apparently has a name that none of us will guess, according to Chyna) is due in early November.
When Chyna and Rob aren't recording videos of their very active baby, they're embarrassing each other. The two also star a new Q&A video to promote their reality show, Rob & Chyna.
In the clip, each of them share their first childhood crushes. Chyna's was Ricky Martin. She proves this by singing a verse from his 1999 hit "Livin' la Vida Loca." Next it's Rob's turn, and he reveals that he had a crush on Jennifer Lopez, and his older sister, Kim Kardashian. Oh man, Rob.
Chyna was actually the one to spill the secret, and Rob bashfully agreed, saying, "This is also pretty accurate..."
"These are the facts," Chyna replied.
