Everyone Relax: Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Are Still On

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna aren't broken up after all, y'all. They just are a experimenting with living in separate homes until the baby arrives, according to E! News . Looks like Chyna's mom Tokyo Toni isn't as clairvoyant as we thought In fact, on Wednesday night, the couple reunited to watch their daughter kick against Chyna's growing belly.In a video posted to Rob's Snapchat, he instructs his future child to "move!" to no avail. Their daughter (who apparently has a name that none of us will guess, according to Chyna) is due in early November.