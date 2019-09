Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Reportedly Broke Up & Twitter Is Freaking Out

But news of a Rob and Chyna split is nothing new. Reports surfaced back in July that the two had been through a rough patch that almost led to a breakup. Some think their previously reported rift was simply a way to gain material for their E! series, so who knows what's real what's not at this point?One thing that's certain? The internet is already going nuts over the news of a possible breakup. One Twitter user dug up a very specific Kanye West lyric from "Gold Digger": "18 years 18 years" — as in the amount of time these two will be connected, since they're about to have a baby together."Hot Take," BuzzFeed's Sylvia Obell wrote. "Rob and Chyna never got back together and just pretended to do so for the show. Lol.""Rob & Chyna didn't break up," another person tweeted before questioning the validity of TMZ's story. "Literally everything in that story didn't make sense. They're all over eachother's snapchats everyday."Others seemed too focused on Kardashian leaking his sister's phone number to even think this breakup is real. As one person put it, "The fact that Rob kardashian is just as petty as blac Chyna lets me know they are made for each other #RelationshipGoals."So, maybe there is still hope? Only time, or upcoming episodes of Rob & Chyna , will tell.