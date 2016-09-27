Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Reportedly Broke Up & Twitter Is Freaking Out

TMZ reports that "sources close to the Kardashians" say Chyna, who is expecting a baby girl next month, wasn't invited to a baby shower organized by Rob's sisters because the couple is no longer together. In fact, sources say the two "haven’t been speaking for months" and only "briefly reunited for a dinner the night before their reality show premiered."
All of this has yet to be confirmed by either Kardashian or Chyna, but news of their alleged breakup came hours after Kardashian tweeted out his sister Kylie Jenner's phone number and slammed his sisters for excluding Chyna from the shower.
"Didn't invite the Mother of my child to a baby shower you all were trying to throw for me?" he tweeted. "You all must have lost your damn minds."
One thing that's certain? The internet is already going nuts over the news of a possible breakup. One Twitter user dug up a very specific Kanye West lyric from "Gold Digger": "18 years 18 years" — as in the amount of time these two will be connected, since they're about to have a baby together.
"Hot Take," BuzzFeed's Sylvia Obell wrote. "Rob and Chyna never got back together and just pretended to do so for the show. Lol."
"Rob & Chyna didn't break up," another person tweeted before questioning the validity of TMZ's story. "Literally everything in that story didn't make sense. They're all over eachother's snapchats everyday."
Others seemed too focused on Kardashian leaking his sister's phone number to even think this breakup is real. As one person put it, "The fact that Rob kardashian is just as petty as blac Chyna lets me know they are made for each other #RelationshipGoals."
So, maybe there is still hope? Only time, or upcoming episodes of Rob & Chyna, will tell.
