Here's What Really Happened When Rob & Blac Chyna Almost Broke Up

Earlier this summer, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna went through a rough patch in their relationship. In a new clip for this Sunday's mid-season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashian women try to get to the bottom of the couple's drama.
In July, Rob went through a suspicious digital cleanse. The 29-year-old deleted nearly every photo from his Instagram account, including those that featured his fiancée Blac Chyna. In this new clip from KUWTK, Kim and Khloé meet with Kris to talk over the drama in Rob's life.
In July, Rob went through a suspicious digital cleanse. The 29-year-old deleted nearly every photo from his Instagram account, including those that featured his fiancée Blac Chyna. In this new clip from KUWTK, Kim and Khloé meet with Kris to talk over the drama in Rob's life.
Khloé tells the women that she's had some trouble getting in touch with her brother. She asks Kris how long it's been since Chyna and Rob last spoke, and says it seems like he hasn't been at Chyna's house lately.
"I don't know," Kris said. "But I talked to Chyna and it scared me because it was everything that we had experienced with him, she was experiencing the same thing. So she wrote me last night and she said, 'Can I see you tomorrow? I just really need to talk to you, Rob won't talk to me.'"
The clip doesn't explain why Rob was MIA, but it does reveal that when he wasn't talking to Blac Chyna, he wasn't talking to anyone.
The mid-season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! this Sunday at 9 p.m. EST.
"I don't know," Kris said. "But I talked to Chyna and it scared me because it was everything that we had experienced with him, she was experiencing the same thing. So she wrote me last night and she said, 'Can I see you tomorrow? I just really need to talk to you, Rob won't talk to me.'"
The clip doesn't explain why Rob was MIA, but it does reveal that when he wasn't talking to Blac Chyna, he wasn't talking to anyone.
The mid-season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! this Sunday at 9 p.m. EST.
Advertisement