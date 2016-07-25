Why Did Rob Kardashian Just Delete All His Instagram Photos?

Rob Kardashian has never had as big of a social media presence as his sisters. But the 29-year-old just performed a total Instagram clean-out, and some of his followers are concerned. Kardashian recently deleted every photo from his Instagram account except for one. The remaining photo is a nondescript shot of Kardashian looking down and away from the camera, posted on April 11.
Some commenters are already speculating that the Instagram purge could mean he has ended his relationship with fiancée Blac Chyna — since clearing out his feed means deleting photos of her. Chyna and Kardashian have been engaged since April. They are expecting their first child together.
One detail that might support the breakup theory? Kardashian isn't following Chyna on Instagram. Of course, fans could be reading too much into the move. Maybe Kardashian just wanted to simplify his feed?
