

Unlike the rest of his family, Rob is content with his private life. The Kardashian family, as a whole, has a far-reaching web — as well as extremely well-documented lives, so in that way, Rob is an outlier. He is shy, reserved, and not a fan of the limelight, which makes his sudden romance with Chyna, the mother of his younger sister's boyfriend's child, all the more mysterious and hard to pin down.



In honor of their recent engagement, and pregnancy announcement, we journeyed back in the (not so long ago) past to resurrect the brief history of Rob and Chyna's love. This slideshow will also be helpful if you're confused about WTF is going on in Calabasas, CA.



But all you really need to know is this — ChyRo 4 Eva.