This week’s episode of Rob & Chyna lives in the overlap of the Venn diagram that is Rob & Chyna and the mothership Keeping Up With the Kardashian s. The recent finale of the latter dwelled on whether or not Rob and Chyna should be invited to Khloé ’s birthday party and whether or not they should actually attend.This week's episode captured that story from the flip side. So, coming into this, viewers know the couple shows up at Dave & Buster's with everyone else. We all could have guessed at how nervous the they were, but we might not have guessed that most of the nerves came from Rob.But first, viewers get to Facetime with Chyna’s mom for the first time in the series. Tokyo Toni , a.k.a. mama Chyna, suggests her daughter visit for the Fourth of July. There is talk of block parties. Chyna and her mom share a laugh imagining Rob at a block party. In her interview, Chyna calls her mom the “realest” person she knows. “We are friends but at the same time we really respect each other,” Chyna says.When Rob comes over, he and Chyna talk about Khloé’s party . Rob didn’t tell Chyna that the invite was coming. He says he didn’t tell her because he doesn’t want to go to the party. “I just do not want that kind of attention. I’m very uncomfortable in my own skin,” he says.Chyna pushes the point. “Considering the rocky past that me and the girls have had before, getting a special invite is a big deal,” she says. In other words, she has enough struggles with the other Kardashians; she doesn’t need more with Rob. Rob agrees to go, but he’s clear that it's only for Chyna.Chyna doubles down and tells Rob about the plans to go to D.C. in July. She flat-out tells him that they’re going. He doesn’t seem to be on board with the plan. “We’re going, and I don’t want you to flake,” Chyna says.Their departure for Khloé’s party is not smooth. (On KUWTK, Rob and Chyna showed up about an hour after everyone else. Of course, that's reality-show time, but still.) Rob has a hard time finding something to wear. He’s painfully self-conscious and feels like he’s stuck in a rut. “I’m wearing the same dumbass sandals and sweats, and I’ve got the creepy mustache going,” he says. He’s not at all excited to walk into the rolling fashion show that is his family.Just like last week, Chyna is worried about Rob, and his insecurity weighs on her. She wants him to see himself the way she sees him. “If you’re thicker than you’re used to being, just own it,” she says. “He’s handsome to me. I just want Rob to get out of his comfort zone.”On the way to the party, Rob tells Chyna that he is feeling the way he felt when his diabetes landed him in the hospital. She is concerned and suggests they could stop by the hospital — after the party. She thinks this is just nerves. She’s nervous, too, but doesn’t let it show.