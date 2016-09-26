There have been quite a few shows about witches throughout the history of television: I Dream of Jeannie, Bewitched, and Charmed. But perhaps the most underrated one is Sabrina the Teenage Witch.



From 1996 to 2003, Sabrina the Teenage Witch ruled the airwaves. Melissa Joan Hart jumped straight from Clarissa Explains It All to Sabrina and secured a permanent place in our hearts.



Unlike ordinary teenage girls, Sabrina Spellman was battling mean girls while also coming to terms with her secret powers. Through every challenge, a few things remained the same: There was always Salem the cat, a revolving door of BFFs, tons of costume changes, and her zany aunts, Hilda and Zelda.



But Sabrina also went through quite a few love interests. Throughout the show's seven seasons, she had seven. Some only stuck around for a single episode, a few for multiple story arcs, and one was her soulmate. But here's the thing: They were all kind of terrible.



Ahead, we look at everything right and (mostly) wrong with the guys Sabrina dated on Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

